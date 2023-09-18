Rezolve.ai Raises the Bar Again with Their Outstanding G2 Fall 2023 Badges

G2 fall 2023 Badges- Rezolve.ai Generative AI-powered modern Employee Service Desk

Rezolve.ai, the Pioneering Leader in the Generative AI Service Desk Domain, Earns Stunning G2 Fall 2023 Badges for Exceptional Performance.

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- G2, the world's largest and most prestigious peer-to-peer software review platform, has just published its Fall 2023 Report, awarding Rezolve.ai top new badges. Being a leader in providing Generative AI-powered real-time employee support and engagement, Rezolve.ai has gained 14 new badges for the Service Desk Category, including badges like Momentum Leader, Easiest To Use Mid Market, Easiest Admin Mid Market, Best Meets Requirement Mid Market, Users Most Likely To Recommend, Easiest To Do Business With, Higher Performer, Easiest Setup and many more.

The G2 Grid Reports, which are based on actual user feedback, emphasize the solutions with the highest customer satisfaction rates and the most comprehensive market reach. Rezolve.ai is a US-based Generative AI-powered service desk software provider that aims to deliver instant employee support and personalized experience by auto-resolving up to 65% of employee issues on Microsoft Teams.

Addressing the media, Manish Sharma, COO of Rezolve.ai, said that the entire Rezolve.ai team feels incredibly honored to have earned the esteemed G2 accreditation as the Momentum Leader, High Performer, High Performer in the Americas Regional Grid, High Performer in the Mid Market Americas Regional Grid and High Performer in the Mid Market.

"Customer reviews are becoming a more important part of the customer experience for GenAI-powered service desks like Rezolve.ai in a market that values innovation and excellence. And Rezolve.ai has once again raised the bar, displaying our persistent commitment to expanding the limits of the possible. We are honored with the new badges in the G2 Fall 2023 Report, which speak highly of our clients' confidence in us. Regarding customer experience, Rezolve.ai offers the right solutions and delivers the right experiences that our customers prefer, as evidenced by our continuous recognition in the service desk industry", Manish Sharma added.

"We're absolutely over the moon about our achievements, and we want to take a moment to give a huge shoutout to everyone who shared their honest reviews with us. At Rezolve.ai, we are fully committed to delivering real value that truly matters to our customers because their happiness is everything to us", said Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai.

“G2 is an internationally renowned software review platform that uses market expertise to help others select the best products and services for their businesses. Since these badges are based on vetted, verified, and authentic reviews, potential customers can trust them when researching and choosing software. Our team is proud of what we've achieved, and we appreciate our customers for their continuous support”, said Udaya Bhaskar Reddy, CTO and Head of Engineering.

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is a Microsoft Teams-based Generative AI-powered modern service desk that helps organizations empower their employees with instantaneous and personalized support via a ChatGPT-like interface. At Rezolve.ai, we don’t believe in tracking employee tickets; our key focus is to auto-resolve the tickets and automate the most repetitive and time-consuming IT and HR tasks, freeing up time for more important tasks or projects. Being an employee-focused, auto-resolution engine, Rezolve.ai auto-resolves up to 65% of employee tickets and improves employee productivity by 70%.

