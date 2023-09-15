Attorney Sharla J. Frost to Headline DRI Asbestos Medicine Seminar with Closing Argument
Frost giving presentation
Frost to give defense closing argument at upcoming DRI Seminar
Sharla’s dedication to advancing legal discourse and her exceptional skills make her a role model for legal professionals across the nation.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Sharla J. Frost - 713-882-9053
— Evelyn Davis
Email: sharla@sharlafrost.com
Attorney Sharla J. Frost to Headline DRI Asbestos Medicine Seminar with Closing Argument
Esteemed attorney Sharla J. Frost will deliver the closing argument in a mock asbestos case at the upcoming DRI Asbestos Medicine seminar. The seminar, taking place from November 15 to 17, 2023 at the Austin Marriott Downtown, is a premier gathering for legal minds, medical experts, and industry professionals, focusing on asbestos-related litigation and medicine. With decades of experience in the field, Sharla J. Frost has gained a reputation as a distinguished legal practitioner with an exceptional track record in handling complex asbestos cases.
Frost’s participation in the seminar’s mock asbestos case will undoubtedly provide attendees with a unique opportunity to witness her mastery of the art of persuasion and advocacy. Known for her strategic thinking, in-depth legal knowledge, and unwavering commitment to her clients, Frost is expected to deliver a closing argument that captivates the audience and showcases her ability to distill complex legal concepts into impactful narratives.
“We are thrilled to have Sharla join us at this year’s DRI Asbestos Medicine seminar. Her closing argument promises to be a highlight,” said the event’s spokesperson, Evelyn Davis. “Sharla’s dedication to advancing legal discourse and her exceptional skills make her a role model for legal professionals across the nation.”
The seminar will feature leading experts discussing a spectrum of topics in asbestos litigation, from medical advancements to innovative legal strategies. Frost’s role underscores the event’s dedication to knowledge-sharing and professional evolution.
For attorneys, medical professionals, and industry stakeholders interested in staying at the forefront of asbestos-related legal and medical developments, the DRI Asbestos Medicine seminar is a must-attend event. It provides a platform for networking, learning, and gaining insights from some of the most accomplished individuals in the field.
For more information about the DRI Asbestos Medicine seminar and to register for the event, please visit: 2023 Asbestos Medicine Seminar | DRI.
-30-
For media inquiries, please contact:
Sharla J. Frost
sharla@sharlafrost.com
www.sharlafrost.com
Sharla J. Frost
Sharla J. Frost, Attorney at Law
+1 713-882-9053
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram