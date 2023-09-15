Mayor Bowser and Theatre Washington to Launch Theatre Week 2023

(Washington, DC) - On Thursday September 14 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join Theatre Washington in announcing the launch of Theatre Week 2023, which will run from Thursday, September 21 through Sunday, October 8, 2023.



The launch will bring together leaders from across DC’s vibrant theatre community and will feature a performance from the cast of Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard, which will make its world premiere at Ford’s Theatre during Theatre Week.



Theatre Week is an annual celebration that allows residents and visitors to access performances, shows, and premieres in a whole new way while increasing community engagement with DC’s professional theatre scene.



Theatre Week 2023 will feature specially-priced tickets, starting at just $20, to over two dozen shows and special events — including a free Kickoff Fest at Arena Stage on Saturday, September 23, that will feature performances, panel discussions, and more.



WHEN:

Thursday, September 14 at 11 am



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Amy Austin, President & CEO, Theatre Washington

Gerren G. Price, President & CEO, Downtown DC BID

Elliott L. Ferguson, President & CEO, Destination DC

Maria Goyanes, Artistic Director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company



WHERE:

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

641 D Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter Station*

*Closest Bikeshare: 8th & D St NW*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.

