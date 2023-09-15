Bowser Administration Encourages High School Students to Apply for OSSE Dual Enrollment Programs

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) announced the opening of the spring 2024 application for the DC Dual Enrollment Consortium Program, which allows students in DC Public Schools (DCPS) and public charter schools in grades 10-12 to enroll in college courses at DC-area colleges and universities and earn college credits at no cost, all while still attending their DC high school.



“We know that when we provide our teenagers with opportunities to explore their interests and talents, that not only helps engage them in school right now, it also sets them up for long-term success,” said Mayor Bowser. “And we also want families to know about the financial benefits of these programs. A tenth grade student in the Dual Enrollment program can save as much as $40,000 on college by the time they graduate. I would encourage any student interested in preparing for college and saving some money to apply before the October 20 deadline.”



OSSE’s DC Dual Enrollment Program provides all students attending public and public charter schools access to credit-awarding courses at 13 DC-area colleges and universities. Dual Enrollment gives students the chance to get a head start on the college experience and an opportunity to explore a variety of careers and majors before enrolling in college full time. In the 2022-23 school year, 625 students participated in the program, the highest number the program has seen.



“For an increasing number of families in DC and across the country, the cost of a college education is a burdensome barrier to greater earning potential and a better life,” said State Superintendent Dr. Christina Grant “The DC Dual Enrollment Consortium Program dismantles those barriers for DC students, offering an exciting opportunity to earn college credit, experience challenging college courses and explore their career interests while still in high school – at no cost to DC students or families.”

One student who benefitted from the Dual Enrollment program is Jonatan Castillo-Turcios, an 11th grader at Paul Public Charter School. Jonatan enrolled in courses at the University of the District of Columbia in the 2022-23 school year, earning credits he will be able to transfer in when he starts college.

“The Dual Enrollment Consortium program was an adventure for me because I had an opportunity to engage in various course options,” Castillo-Turcios said. “I would recommend this program to District residents. Earn college credit for free!"

For students in the Dual Enrollment programs, OSSE funds the cost of tuition and books for up to two three-credit courses per semester. Families can explore current course offerings on OSSE’s website. The number of courses in which a student may enroll is at the discretion of the Institution of Higher Education (IHE) and LEA, depending on the student’s academic performance to date.



DC students currently in grades 10, 11, and 12, along with GED-seeking students, are encouraged to apply today and submit their information and all supporting documents by October 20. Students will receive admittance decisions by November 14 from their LEA or school’s dual enrollment coordinator. All enrollment decisions are made by the colleges and universities participating in the program.



IHE partner schools and programs participating in the DC Dual Enrollment Consortium Program include:

American University

Bard College

Bay Atlantic University

Bowie State University

Catholic University of America - Metropolitan School of Professional Studies

George Mason University

Marymount University

Montgomery College

Northern Virginia Community College

Prince George’s Community College

Trinity Washington University

University of the District of Columbia-CARE Program

Virginia State University

The DC Dual Enrollment Consortium Program is part of a broader effort by the District to reimagine the high school experience through new and expanded opportunities. This has manifested in investments of more than $30 million in recovery funds to create paid internship programs, increase the number of dual-enrollment seats available for students, and expand Career and Technical Education (CTE) program access to middle school students, among other initiatives.



For more information and to apply to the DC Dual Enrollment Consortium Program, visit OSSE’s website.



More information on the District’s efforts to invest in high school programs is also available on OSSE’s website.

