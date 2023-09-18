CapTech Announces Sponsorship of PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee

This presents an incredible opportunity for CapTech to showcase its technology expertise... and it’s extraordinary to be a part of an effort benefiting First Tee.” — Andy Sofish, CapTech CEO

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech is a Proud Partner of the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee, which takes place in Pebble Beach, CA, this week.

This unique event pairs 80 PGA TOUR Champions professionals, including CapTech’s ambassador Joe Durant, with First Tee participants and an amateur team. Hosted by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and celebrating its 20th anniversary, PURE Insurance Championship brings teens from First Tee chapters to Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

CapTech is the title sponsor of the Legends & Leaders Pro Am on Wednesday, September 20 on the Dunes Course of the Monterey Peninsula Golf Club. We will host the CapTech Par 3 Challenge, our digital closest-to-the-pin contest that collects data and displays it through real-time leaderboards accessible to spectators. We will also host the CapTech Par 3 Challenge on the iconic 17th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links throughout the tournament, Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24.

“We are thrilled to be a partner of this year’s PURE Insurance Championship,” said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. “This presents an incredible opportunity for CapTech to showcase its technology expertise in a way that adds value to the participants and spectators. And it’s extraordinary to be a part of an effort benefiting First Tee, given CapTech’s relationship as a Trustee.

CapTech has supported First Tee in its efforts to foster character building through golf by providing access to technology and mentorship. CapTech recently opened a state-of-the-art golf innovation center at First Tee – Greater Richmond’s Belmont Golf Course. This center provides a dedicated space for First Tee participants to explore and learn from golf technologies to which they may not normally have access and a STEM-focused curriculum that incorporates engineering, innovation, and data and analytics challenges. In addition, CapTech has led workshops at several national First Tee programs, including the Innovators Forum, John Deere Drive Your Future Academy, and Game Changers Academy Honoring Joe Louis Barrow, Jr.

For additional information about CapTech’s participation in PURE Insurance Championship, click here.

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that collaborates with clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.