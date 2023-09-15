1health Recognized as Quarterfinalist for the Digital Health Hub Foundation
1health AI workflows allows for no code deployment of intelligent agents that can perform complex cross organizational workflows integrating to many healthcare systems.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1health, is thrilled to announce its selection as a quarterfinalist for the prestigious Digital Health Awards, presented by the Digital Health Hub Foundation. 1health was chosen as a quarterfinalist for the Clinical Diagnostic Device, Platform or Tool Category.
This recognition highlights the company's dedication to improving healthcare by introducing intelligent platforms for managing cross organizational workflows. The Digital Health Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in leveraging digital advancements to enhance healthcare services and patient outcomes. As a quarterfinalist, 1health stands out for its commitment to introducing no code AI based workflow platforms to simplify complex processes through intelligent automation.
“Our customers have told us how they are forced to react to an ever-changing landscape of regulations, partners and legacy systems with limited staff and a high turnover rate.” said Mehdi Maghsoodnia, CEO of 1health. “That is why we created the 1health AI workflows which allow for no code deployment of intelligent agents that can perform complex cross organizational workflows integrating to many healthcare systems and partners reducing the load on staff and helping our partners react to the changing healthcare landscape.
Out of a substantial pool of over 1,500 submissions, only the most promising 16 quarterfinalists per category, per track have advanced to this stage.
"This year has been our most competitive yet as we've received a great surge in submissions, numbering in the thousands, pouring in from companies around the world. We are so impressed by the pioneering work in digital health happening on a global scale. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists on their notable success.” - Mark Goldstein, Chairman of Digital Health Hub Foundation.
Finalists will be announced September 22, 2023 and the winners will be announced at the Grand Finale taking place at HLTH on the Moon Stage on October 9, 2023.
About 1health.io
1health is a leading healthcare technology company that simplifies complex processes through intelligent automation. Our cloud-based platform empowers healthcare organizations to improve efficiency, patient care, and financial health. By integrating cutting-edge technology with user-centered design, we strive to revolutionize the healthcare industry.
