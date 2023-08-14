Submit Release
Panaton Software Launches Simple Integration System for Healthcare

BOISE, IDAHO, USA, August 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Panaton Software, a leading provider of healthcare information technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the debut of a revolutionary turnkey healthcare information integration service. Simple Integration Service for Healthcare marks a paradigm shift in cost-effectiveness and speed for integrating healthcare information endpoints. This innovative solution is designed to empower healthcare organizations of all scales, fostering enhanced care quality and operational efficiency by seamlessly integrating diverse healthcare information systems.

The healthcare industry grapples with fragmented information systems, which significantly hinder healthcare providers' ability to access critical data for informed decision-making," emphasized Dejan Nenov, Chairman at Panaton Software. "Our turnkey healthcare information integration service offers a fixed low cost, swift custom development, and a comprehensive cloud infrastructure that facilitates seamless data transformation between any two systems, regardless of the transport, API, or format."

The Panaton Simple Integration Service for Healthcare delivers an impressive tenfold improvement in cost and time for connecting any two systems, whether enterprise-level EHR/EMR, laboratory LIMS, clinical trials or biobank management, government agency reporting, RCM, pre-authorization, or in-house custom-developed software.

About Panaton:
Panaton is software engineering firm with extensive experience building multi-disciplinary products and solutions. Our projects range from short engagements that produce simple mobile apps to multi-year collaborations on turn-key consumer electronics products that require us to design custom hardware and OS drivers, supporting ERP and Enterprise IT platforms, cloud IoT and fleet management, real-time analytics, and integrate with CRM, sales and support solutions.

For more information visit https://landing.panaton.com/sis4hc

