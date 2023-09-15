Press Releases

09/12/2023

Governor Lamont Forms Advisory Panel Within His Administration To Develop Coordinated Strategies That Support the Well-Being of Children and Young People

Governor’s Kids Cabinet Will Collaborate on a Multi-Agency Approach Toward Issues Involving Children

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is forming an advisory panel of state agency leaders within his administration that will be responsible for collaborating on a multi-agency approach toward positive outcomes related to the well-being of children and young people in Connecticut.

Known as the Governor’s Kids Cabinet, the group will consist of commissioners of agencies that are responsible for protecting the health, safety, and access to educational opportunities of children. The governor is forming this group because these agencies have several overlapping responsibilities and he wants to ensure that his administration is taking a coordinated approach to optimize their functions across systems.

“Connecticut is an amazing place for families, and protecting the health and well-being of children is a priority for our administration,” Governor Lamont said. “I want to ensure that all parts of the child well-being system in state government are innovating and problem solving together. This group will enhance communication and partnership among these stakeholders and promote equitable policies to ensure children’s safety and well-being and encourage their preparedness to thrive into young adulthood.”

Governor Lamont specifically is asking the cabinet to focus their efforts on several child well-being indicators, such as behavioral health, social determinants of health, and housing stability. This includes improving partnerships across the child well-being system, and also developing policy proposals to better improve these areas.

Members of the Governor’s Kids Cabinet will include the heads of the following state agencies:

The Department of Children and Families

The Office of Early Childhood

The State Department of Education

The Department of Social Services

The Department of Public Health

The Department of Developmental Services

The Department of Housing

The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

The Office of Health Strategy

The Office of Policy and Management

The governor has assigned Children and Families Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes to serve as its chairperson.