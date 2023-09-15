Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Emergency Aid to Families Affected by the Earthquake in Morocco

LIFE Volunteers on the Ground in Morocco

LIFE Volunteers Getting Ready to Distribute Emergency Aid in Morocco

Preparing Emergency Aid for Distribution

LIFE Provides Food, Blankets, Pillows, Tents and Much More to the Many Families that have Lost Everything in the 6.8-magnitude Earthquake in Morocco on Friday

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night has left the country beyond devastated, with residents losing nearly, if not everything in one day. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been working around the clock to send emergency aid to the thousands of families affected by the aftermath of the disaster. Aid includes items such as tents, mattresses, pillows, blankets, hygiene kits and food aid.

"In the heart of Morocco, where the earth trembled, our organization, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE), stands firm as a beacon of hope. We are not just providing aid; we are building bridges of compassion, healing wounds, and nurturing the resilience of the Moroccan people. Together, we are rewriting the story of strength rising from the rubble, and our commitment remains unwavering,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake has damaged many buildings, homes and infrastructure, leaving more than 6,000 lives lost, 30,000 displaced and 10,000 missing. Many people have lost not only their homes, but also many, if not all of their loved ones. This is a time of grief for many, as they mourn the loss of family and friends, as well as their homes in such a short period of time. When disaster strikes, LIFE works quickly around the clock to provide emergency aid in a timely manner. After all, where there is LIFE, there is hope.

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Hala M Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
About

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief.​ Over the past 28 years, Life has distributed over $502.9 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 46 countries. Life works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Palestine (through our office in Israel), Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, Life rushes to answer to the call of help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. Our Mission... Life for Relief and Development’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, Life is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, Life works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

