Renowned Award-Winning Attorney Laurie Robinson Haden's Empowering Book "It's Time to Shine" is an Amazon's Best Seller

Laurie N. Robinson Haden

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laurie Robinson Haden, a highly acclaimed attorney and CEO of Corporate Counsel Women of Color, is thrilled to announce the release of her new book, "It's Time to Shine." The compelling piece is already ranked as a Best Seller on Amazon for Women & Business.

This empowering guide aims to inspire readers to embrace their true potential, overcome obstacles, and live a life filled with purpose and fulfillment. "It's Time to Shine" is a captivating self-help book that delves into the depths of transformation and personal and career growth and transformation.

Drawing from her own experiences, Haden provides readers with practical tools and strategies to break free from self-doubt, fear, and limiting beliefs. Through a combination of inspiring stories, thought-provoking exercises, and actionable advice, Haden guides readers on a journey toward self-discovery and empowerment. In "It's Time to Shine,"

Haden explores various aspects of personal development, including:

1. Believing in Yourself

2. Finding Workplace Mentors and Sponsors

3. Building Strong Networks

4. Investing in Yourself

5. Advocating for Yourself

6. Overcoming Adversity and Setbacks

7. Achieving Work-Life Balance

8. Handling Your Finances

9. Being an Entrepreneur and Start Your Side Hustle

10. Paying It Forward by Giving Back

Laurie Robinson Haden's unique writing style and genuine passion for helping others make "It's Time to Shine" a must-read for anyone seeking personal growth and empowerment.

"It's Time to Shine" is now available in print and e-book formats on major online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores nationwide.

For more information about Laurie Robinson Haden and her work, please visit her website at www.laurierobinsonhaden.com.

###

About Laurie Robinson Haden: Laurie Robinson Haden is an award-winning lawyer who has worked at major law firms and spent nearly 20 years at the Fortune 500 Company and CBS Corporation (now known as Paramount +). She has dedicated her career to helping countless attorneys and professionals overcome obstacles and live a life of purpose and fulfillment through her work as CEO of Corporate Counsel Women of Color.