Construction impacting Grant Marsh Bridge on I-94 to begin next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is beginning construction work on Interstate 94 to prepare for a Grant Marsh Bridge (Missouri River bridge) 2024 project.



Starting Tuesday, Sept. 19, traffic in either direction will be reduced to one lane from just west of Exit 153 (Mandan Ave) to just east of Exit 157 (Divide Ave/Tyler Parkway). Interstate speeds will be reduced to 40 mph.



The Bismarck Expressway to eastbound Interstate 94 on-ramp will be closed. A detour will be in place. Access to eastbound Interstate 94 will utilize Exit 153 (Mandan Ave).



Temporary median crossovers will be constructed on either end of the Grant Marsh Bridge.



The project is expected to be completed by mid-November.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

