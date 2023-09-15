Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,184 in the last 365 days.

Construction impacting Grant Marsh Bridge on I-94 to begin next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is beginning construction work on Interstate 94 to prepare for a Grant Marsh Bridge (Missouri River bridge) 2024 project.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 19, traffic in either direction will be reduced to one lane from just west of Exit 153 (Mandan Ave) to just east of Exit 157 (Divide Ave/Tyler Parkway). Interstate speeds will be reduced to 40 mph.

The Bismarck Expressway to eastbound Interstate 94 on-ramp will be closed. A detour will be in place. Access to eastbound Interstate 94 will utilize Exit 153 (Mandan Ave).

Temporary median crossovers will be constructed on either end of the Grant Marsh Bridge.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-November.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

You just read:

Construction impacting Grant Marsh Bridge on I-94 to begin next week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more