The podcast team dissect Rishi Sunak's appearance at the G20 summit in India – and Daily Mirror political editor John Stevens reveals what it's really like to join the prime minister on the plane for a foreign trip.
Westminster has been rocked by a spy scandal – but should MPs really be that surprised?
Plus: Is central government set up to deliver the government's 'levelling up' pledge – or Labour's plans for 'real life levelling up'? A new IfG report has the answers – and passes judgment.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.