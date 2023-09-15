Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,193 in the last 365 days.

Plane speaking with the PM

The podcast team dissect Rishi Sunak's appearance at the G20 summit in India – and Daily Mirror political editor John Stevens reveals what it's really like to join the prime minister on the plane for a foreign trip.

Westminster has been rocked by a spy scandal – but should MPs really be that surprised?

Plus: Is central government set up to deliver the government's 'levelling up' pledge – or Labour's plans for 'real life levelling up'? A new IfG report has the answers – and passes judgment.

You just read:

Plane speaking with the PM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more