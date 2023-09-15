Plane speaking with the PM

The podcast team dissect Rishi Sunak's appearance at the G20 summit in India – and Daily Mirror political editor John Stevens reveals what it's really like to join the prime minister on the plane for a foreign trip.

Westminster has been rocked by a spy scandal – but should MPs really be that surprised?

Plus: Is central government set up to deliver the government's 'levelling up' pledge – or Labour's plans for 'real life levelling up'? A new IfG report has the answers – and passes judgment.