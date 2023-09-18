Alpine Supply Chain Solution’s Senior Managing Director, Brenda Stoltz, Named a 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award Winner
The award from Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive honors female supply chain leaders who guide and inspire a new generation of leadership.
Brenda is focused on creating sustainable positive change that isn’t just beneficial from an operational or financial standpoint, but from a people's point of view.”NAPLES, FL, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, a boutique consulting firm focused on maximizing supply chain investments, today announced its Senior Managing Director, Brenda Stoltz, was named a 2023 Women in Supply Chain award winner by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazines. The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.
— Michael Wohlwend, Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, Managing Principal
According to Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, “This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest number of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards. What’s more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker, or associate. Last year, that figure was at just 75. Also this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremendous uptick from last year’s award, which just saw 12 self-nominations. This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won’t need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal.” Mayer adds, “While there’s still more work to be done, what we’re doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains.”
Brenda brings the perfect trifecta of human resources, operations, and finance skills to the supply chain industry. She’s an expert in aligning employees with business objectives and culture in order to achieve company goals. She believes change should never be “in spite of employees, but rather for the betterment of the individuals involved.” As Alpine’s Managing Principal Michel Wohlwend shared, “The honesty, energy, and enthusiasm Brenda brings into every engagement allows her to build trust between management and associates and foster a positive work environment.”
“Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response. Congratulations to all the winners, those who nominated others and the bravery of those who nominated themselves,” adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let’s Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award.
For a full list of award winners visit [add when live <https://foodl.me/fdx1zi>]. Recipients will be honored at this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 14-15, 2023 in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.
About Alpine Supply Chain Solutions
Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, based in Naples, FL, are dedicated experts with a commitment to implementing supply chain solutions that offer a measurable ROI. Our core focus lies in optimizing space, equipment, labor, and systems within the four walls of the warehouse to boost productivity, cut costs, and elevate quality. We think out of the box, harness every opportunity to enhance your operations, and push the limits of what can be achieved. To learn more visit: www.AlpineSupplyChain.com.
About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com <http://www.foodlogistics.com/> and www.SDCExec.com <http://www.sdcexec.com/> to learn more.
