Leading IT Talent Solutions Providers Evolve into New Firm
Our values were voted on and agreed upon by our employees, and they reflect our shared commitment to building a culture of excellence.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Three successful IT talent solutions providers—Talent Group, EdgeLink and Queen Consulting Group—announce their evolution into a new unified brand, called Talent Groups. Talent Groups merges the complementary strengths of three experienced industry leaders to offer outstanding talent solutions that help clients grow their businesses while consultants and candidates build thriving careers.
The new firm is dedicated to prioritizing the creation of long-lasting partnerships while providing tailored solutions that go beyond just matching skillsets and keywords. By harnessing the collective strengths of its parts, Talent Groups is poised to offer a more expansive and integrated approach to IT talent solutions.
Created through Talent Group’s acquisition of EdgeLink in 2021 and of Queen Consulting Group in 2022, the newly rebranded Talent Groups is already seeing growth and an expanding client base.
Built on a Foundation of Strong Values
Talent Groups’ mission is to connect great talent with great opportunities through exceptional experiences and to provide that experience to clients, consultants, and candidates in every engagement. Five core values lie at the heart of every aspect of Talent Groups’ operations: integrity, teamwork, professionalism, trust, and excellence.
“Everyone on our team believes in setting the highest standards of excellence, and operating with integrity, trust and professionalism in all our interactions,” said Matthew Ripaldi, CEO of Talent Groups. “Our values were voted on and agreed upon by our employees, and they reflect our shared commitment to building a culture of excellence. Our goal is to empower businesses of all sizes to overcome their hiring challenges. We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience that sets us apart from other staffing firms.”
Brand Mirrors the Mission
Talent Groups’ new brand identity reflects its commitment to its core values, while positioning Talent Groups as the go-to partner for businesses seeking exceptional IT talent solutions.
Talent Groups’ new logo features the letter E depicted as three bold horizontal lines: a staircase symbolizing progress, growth and the continuous journey of careers, teams, and businesses. The vibrant blue color palette with a yellow accent represents trust, reliability, and stability—qualities fundamental to the company’s values and mission.
The firm’s new website, talentgroups.com, showcases the extensive capabilities and service offerings of Talent Groups, and features an enhanced user-friendly jobs board, compelling case studies and testimonials from clients, consultants, and candidates. For more details, please visit www.talentgroups.com.
About Talent Groups
Talent Groups, an award-winning talent solutions agency based in Houston, Texas, and a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, is reshaping the landscape of talent acquisition. With a nationwide presence and a global delivery center in Hyderabad, India, it specializes in contract staffing, direct hire, and managed services across industries.
In 2021, Talent Groups acquired EdgeLink, a prominent technology staffing firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon. This strategic move greatly enhanced the company’s capabilities in recruiting technical professionals at multiple levels and in serving clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies nationwide.
Continuing its commitment to growth and excellence, Talent Groups welcomed Queen Consulting Group in 2022. With more than two decades of experience in healthcare IT staffing, Queen Consulting Group brings a wealth of knowledge and an impeccable reputation. Recognized for its strong leadership team, industry brand and high-quality standards, Queen Consulting Group has achieved solid rankings in KLAS and received multiple Best Employment Agency awards.
These mergers have positioned Talent Groups as a dominant force in technology staffing and recruitment, with focus areas in talent solutions, healthcare IT talent solutions and direct hire solutions. Leveraging its strengths, expertise and extensive networks, Talent Groups connects organizations with exceptional talent. Explore the firm’s transformative journey at www.talentgroups.com to discover how Talent Groups can empower your organization.
