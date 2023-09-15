World's First End-to-End Agri-Trading Ecosystem: Sfeer℠
Seamlessly buy and sell commodities in real-time, connecting with farmers, traders, processors, freight providers, and more
Sfeer℠ stands as the world's first vertically integrated Agri-Products and Services trading ecosystem, offering open access to Ag Markets like never before.”LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sfeer℠ Launches as the World’s First End-to-End, Vertically Integrated Ag Products & Services Trading Ecosystem
— Dudley Stephens, CEO
Sfeer℠ is thrilled to announce its official launch, marking a major breakthrough in global agricultural trade. The Sfeer℠ Platform is a dedicated AgTech global trading ecosystem. This Software as a Service (SaaS) platform is a cloud-based B2B e-marketplace with a high-tech automated operating engine designed to empower Ag merchandisers and service providers, facilitating the buying and selling of agricultural products, contract management, and the fulfillment of last-mile trade-related services.
Sfeer℠ brings a fresh perspective with its experienced Executive Team, experts in global Agri-trade, trade management, and execution. This strategic move emphasizes Sfeer℠'s commitment to supporting small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) in agribusiness, connecting merchandisers to a wide range of service providers. These providers range from freight forwarders and vessel carriers to cargo surveyors, testing facilities, shipping agents and fumigation companies, and various participants along the value chain, including trade finance institutions and insurance providers. All of these elements are now integrated into a unified global ecosystem.
Speaking about this milestone, the Sfeer℠ Board stated, "Our vision for Sfeer℠ is to create a digital platform that addresses the diverse needs of SMEs, simplifying and digitizing global Agri-trading. Sfeer℠ is a unique player in this field, offering comprehensive services on a global scale. The Sfeer℠ Platform is designed to provide end-to-end solutions, digitally integrating all participants within a secure trading environment. It offers transparency, execution traceability, and open market opportunities, all while safeguarding the confidentiality of data."
About Sfeer℠
Sfeer℠ is a global e-solutions provider that enables open access to Agri-markets, facilitating the secure real-time flow of trade and all related services. Powered by state-of-the-art supply chain technology and proprietary algorithms, Sfeer℠ leads the way in digitally connecting stakeholders across the agricultural industry. Our integrated B2B AgTech, TradeTech, and FinTech cloud-based SaaS platform revolutionizes the way physical agricultural products and trade services are bought and sold.
Sfeer Corp was founded in 2022 as a C-Corporation and is incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA.
