RGF® Environmental Group Donates Air Purifiers to School Teachers through Education Foundation of Palm Beach County
We’re grateful for the opportunity to support these inspiring charities as they work tirelessly to make a difference in our community.”PORT OF PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc. continues its ongoing dedication to building a cleaner world for future generations. They graciously contributed air purifiers to the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, solidifying a commitment to creating healthier learning environments.
— Tony Julian
RGF® has generously donated air purifiers at a value of over $575,000 to support our hardworking educators in the School District of Palm Beach County through the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County’s signature program, Red Apple Supplies. This program, which provides FREE school supplies and classroom resources to over 4,300 teachers impacting more than 58,000 students in 87 Title I schools, serves as an invaluable resource for our educators.
VP of Business Development Tony Julian states, “We’re grateful for the opportunity to support these inspiring charities as they work tirelessly to make a difference in our community. Our contributions aim to enhance their efforts in supporting our valuable teachers. The result of this collaborative effort between RGF®, Education Foundation, and Frisbie Group, LLC, a private real estate investment firm based in Palm Beach, demonstrates the power of the public and private sector coming together to support teachers.”
“Contributions like this provide the spark to encourage more businesses to become involved with community educational outreach,” says Nancy Bourne, head of Frisbie Group's 21st century educational initiatives.
RGF® is committed to igniting inspiration, uplifting communities, and creating environmentally friendly solutions for a cleaner future. Together with the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County and other ‘Champions of Education’, they are building a brighter future for the students of Palm Beach County.
Image: L to R: Barbara Judd, Red Apple Supplies Long-time Volunteer; James Gavrilos, President/CEO Education Foundation; Tony Julian, RGF® VP of Business Development; Ashley Gibb, RGF® Director of Operations; Nancy Bourne, Frisbie Group; Lloyd Evans, Red Apple Supplies Store Manager. Front: Tarneisha Hatten, Red Apple Supplies Director of Warehouse Operations.
About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.
RGF® manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 38+ year history of providing effective solutions that improve air, water, and food quality without the use of chemicals. RGF® is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF® Headquarters span 10 acres, with 200,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, and office facilities. RGF® ’s Lakeland, FL facility adds over 40,000 square feet for backup production and lamp production. RGF® continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit https://rgf.com/.
About The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County
The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County is the nexus of Palm Beach County public-school system, the private sector, and the community. The Education Foundation facilitates student achievement by supporting high-quality public education through partnerships, grants, events, and public awareness. For more information, visit https://educationfoundationpbc.org/.
About Red Apple Supplies
The mission of Red Apple Supplies is to serve the educational and creative needs of children in Palm Beach County public schools by providing a means to transfer donated school supplies from businesses, organizations, and individuals free to teachers for use in classrooms throughout the school year. For more information, visit https://educationfoundationpbc.org/.
Media Contact
For more information about this company or to schedule an interview, please contact Angela Solland at asolland@rgf.com.
Angela Solland
RGF Environmental Group Inc
+1 561-848-1826
asolland@rgf.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube