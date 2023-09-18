US TSA Administrator David Pekoske to serve as Keynote for Cyber Security for Transportation Series Capstone Event
100 Days of Transportation Series - Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Oh, and Boats & Pipelines too! A deep dive into Cyber Security for TransportationATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the Control System Cyber Security Association International, aka - CS2AI - for the Grand Finale of "100 Days of Cybersecurity for Transportation: Planes, Trains & Automobiles,and Boats Too!"
As we reach the end of our educational journey through "100 Days of Cybersecurity for Transportation," we invite you to mark your calendars and be part of an extraordinary event that promises to be the highlight of the series. Register today.
Distinguished Keynote Speaker:
We are thrilled to announce that our grand finale will feature a keynote address by none other than TSA Administrator, David Pekoske. With a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape in transportation, Mr. Pekoske's insights are sure to leave a lasting impression.
David Pekoske's tenure as Transportation Security Administration's seventh administrator commenced with his confirmation by the U.S. Senate in August 2017. Recognized for his exceptional leadership, he was reconfirmed for a second term in September 2022, testament to his unwavering commitment to security and progress.
With oversight of a workforce surpassing 60,000 employees, Pekoske has been at the forefront of security operations at nearly 440 airports across the United States. As leader of the TSA, he has also spearheaded the agency's role as lead federal entity for safeguarding highways, railroads, mass transit systems, and pipelines. Under his guidance, TSA has bolstered transportation security through dynamic partnerships, a culture of innovation, and cultivation of a dedicated workforce. LinkedIn
Engaging Panel Discussion:
Relive the brilliance of our top-rated speakers from the past 100 days as they reunite for a captivating panel discussion. This is your chance to ask questions, share thoughts, and be part of a dynamic exchange of ideas.
Panelists:
Gary Kessler, Maritime Cysecurity Consultant
Jonathan Pollet, Founder & Exec. Dir. of Red Tiger Security
Olivier de Visscher, Head of Railway Industrial Cybersecurity Expleo Group.
This event is sponsored by Bridewell and QNet Security
(CS)²AI Online™ Transportation Series Capstone Event with US TSA Administrator David Pekoske