EXPERIENCE OVER 400 YEARS OF BLACK HISTORY AT RUN RICHMOND 16.19

From the expansion of the transatlantic slave trade along the banks of the James River, to the removal of the Confederate monuments, Richmond has become the center of African American culture ...”UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to the 2nd edition of RUN RICHMOND 16.19, the cultural running & walking event the Djimon Hounsou Foundation is hosting in Richmond, Virginia, on September 30, 2023, in collaboration with the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, Sports Backers, and over thirty local & regional community partners.
— Shakia Warren
This event takes its participants on a meaningful journey through over 400 years of Black history on courses of 16.19 kilometers (10 miles) and 6.19 kilometers (3.85 miles). In essence, it acknowledges the sacrifices and achievements of the African American community, connects us to our shared history, and contributes to healing & reconciliation. Says Shakia Warren, the Executive Director of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia:
“Throughout America’s history, there is no other city that defines the progression of African Americans freedom story like Richmond, Virginia. From the expansion of the transatlantic slave trade along the banks of the James River, to the removal of the Confederate monuments, Richmond has become the center of African American culture and history in the United States.
It serves as a reminder of both the struggles and successes of the African American experience. It is a place for celebration, remembrance, and education.”
Along the course, runners & walkers will encounter historical signs with QR codes, which allow them to access short educational videos. In addition, they can use the RaceJoy mobile app as an outdoor audio guide. Doing so, they will receive short audio messages narrated by 2-times Oscar-nominated actor & humanitarian Djimon Hounsou as they pass significant landmarks.
At the finish location at Kanawha Plaza, the Djimon Hounsou Foundation will host a post-race festival in collaboration with The Love Movement Social Event Series which includes a drum circle, electric slide dancing, local vendors, foods & drinks, and a live performance by reggae artist Mighty Joshua (11:00 am – 1:00 pm).
Djimon Hounsou, who famously starred in Amistad, Gladiator, Blood Diamond, and more recently in The King’s Man and Rebel Moon, is looking forward to attending the event in person again: “I feel this compelling need to give back to my continent, to my people, and to champion the idea of reconciliation and reconnection”.
ABOUT: DJIMON HOUNSOU FOUNDATION
The Djimon Hounsou Foundation is a non-profit based in California whose mission is to:
1. Strengthen Africa’s intergenerational identity by reconnecting the Peoples of the African Diaspora with their roots and culture and celebrate ‘Unity in Diversity’.
2. Combat modern-day slavery & human trafficking to stop exploitation, loss of freedom, and identity, and educate about the causes, stakes and consequences of slavery.
For more information, please visit www.dhf.org and www.runrichmond1619.org
ABOUT DJIMON HOUNSOU
Djimon Hounsou is a two-time Academy Award-nominated actor for his work in Ed Zwick’s Blood Diamond (2006) and Jim Sheridan’s In America (2002). He most recently appeared in John Krasinski’s hit A Quiet Place 2 and Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man. Hounsou’s upcoming projects include Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, Alex Parkinson’s Last Breath, and Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo.
Born in Benin, West Africa, Hounsou moved to Paris at the age of 13 to pursue a Western education. As an adult, he was discovered by designer Thierry Mugler and subsequently, modeled for and appeared in several iconic music videos for Herb Ritts and David Fincher.
Small roles followed before Hounsou’s breakthrough performance as an African who leads an uprising to regain his freedom in Steven Spielberg’s Amistad (1997), earning him a Golden Globe nomination and a NAACP Image Award). He later shared a SAG Award nomination with the cast of Ridley Scott’s Academy Award-winning Best Picture, Gladiator (2000).
Hounsou’s film credits also include: the animated Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022), Charlie’s Angels (2019), Shazam! (2018), Captain Marvel (2019), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword (2017), The Legend of Tarzan (2016), How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014), The Island (2005), The Tempest (2010), Constantine (2005), Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003), and The Four Feathers (2002).
Through Fanaticus, his production company devoted to promoting the stories of Africa, Hounsou recently directed the documentary In Search of Voodoo: Roots to Heaven (2018).
In 2009, he opened the UN General Assembly with a speech about the impact of climate change on developing nations. Hounsou has also appeared before the US Senate on behalf of the Runaway and Homeless Youth Act and participated in a hearing and summit for the International Arms Ban Treaty.
On December 2, 2019, the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, Djimon announced the formation of the Djimon Hounsou Foundation (DHF) at the United Nations in New York City. Hounsou’s nonprofit, which is based in California, aims to reconnect the African Diaspora with the motherland, contribute to healing and reconciliation, and combat modern-day slavery and human trafficking. Amongst other projects, his nonprofit is organizing Run Richmond 16.19, a cultural running and walking event that lets its participants experience over 400 years of Black history.
