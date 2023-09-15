SCU Welcomes NASA’s Historic UAP Report and Recommendations

SCU endorses NASA’s decision to follow its study team’s recommendation and embrace the science surrounding the nature of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) released the following statement regarding NASA’s Independent Study Team Report on UAP.

SCU wholly endorses NASA’s decision to follow their study team’s recommendation and embrace the scientific questions surrounding the nature of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and appoint a NASA Director of UAP Research. NASA is the right U.S. agency to lead this effort.

It is noteworthy that NASA stated in their report, “NASA – with its extensive expertise in these domains and a global reputation for scientific openness – is in an excellent position to contribute to UAP studies within the broader whole-of-government framework led by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).”

SCU agrees with the first portion of that statement, not the last. NASA is our premier aerospace organization with the necessary capabilities to address the UAP question with scientific openness. NASA should lead the entire UAP science endeavor over the long term, not AARO. AARO is tied to national defense organizations and is driven by the needs of our defense industry, which necessarily cannot promote scientific openness.

While we acknowledge that AARO is necessary to investigate the defense-related aspects of UAP, SCU strongly recommends that Congress provide the necessary funding and resources to allow NASA to independently lead U.S. UAP scientific research programs, just as in France UAP research is led by the nation’s civilian space agency. Further, NASA’s UAP program should be funded to support academic research within our nation’s universities and scientific organizations to further the study of UAP. This necessitates funding and guidance directly from Congress, not via AARO.

SCU shares NASA’s view that there is a need for better data, and we offer knowledge resources supporting NASA in this endeavor. SCU has expertise in how to collect useful UAP data from the public, how to triage reports, and how to conduct field investigations of significant sightings. In addition, we have a deep historical perspective on how to engage the public on UAP and how the public historically reacts to the different elements of this topic.

As we stand at the crossroads of discovery, let our choices be informed by the thirst for knowledge rather than the constraints of secrecy. SCU champions NASA’s leadership in this endeavor and implores Congress to empower our premier aerospace organization, ensuring the truths about UAP are explored with transparency, integrity, and the collective brilliance of our nation’s scientific community.

SCU promotes and encourages the rigorous scientific examination of UAP, commonly known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). SCU comprises scientists, engineers, members of the high-tech and defense industries, former military, and other professionals, utilizing scientific principles, methodologies, and practices to advance the study of UAP observed and reported around the globe.

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Contributions to SCU are tax-deductible.

