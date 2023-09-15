Berlin Packaging Fires Female Executive Following Complaints of Discrimination.

A recent court filing exposes the untenable working conditions at Berlin Packaging LLC, www.berlinpackaging.com, a global employer with offices throughout USA.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent court filing exposes the working conditions at Berlin Packaging LLC, www.berlinpackaging.com, a global employer with offices in Chicago and throughout the United States. The complaint alleges a former top sales executive was fired shortly after requesting the company uphold its own Code of Conduct in a private letter to its head of human resources.

Per Mrs. Myers’ complaints, her Italian supervisors made numerous sexist and misogynistic comments to and about Ms. Myers during her tenure at Berlin Italy. Additionally, supervisors at Berlin Italy, all male, removed members of her sales team and support staff without notice on several occasions.

Mrs. Myers recognized that Berlin’s treatment of her and her female peers did not comport with the law or Berlin’s Global Code of Conduct, Mrs. Myers raised valid and well-documented concerns of gender discrimination and sexism with Berlin in late 2022 and early 2023.

In late February, less than two months after initially raising her concerns of gender bias and discrimination at Berlin and following a rushed investigation by Berlin U.S., Mrs. Myers was fired, stranding her and her family in Italy without a job or the support that Berlin promised in enticing her to take the role. As a result of Berlin’s sudden termination of her employment, Mrs. Myers was left in Italy without residency papers, a job, or the promised assistance from various consultants to help her navigate what had become an unmitigated disaster for her career, family, residency, and overall livelihood.

Mrs. Myers alleges that Berlin’s actions were in violation of Berlin’s contractual obligations and its own Global Code of Conduct. She seeks all damages available to her and intends to pursue this matter to the fullest extent possible. Mrs. Myers also filed a Charge of Discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regarding her allegations of gender bias, discrimination and retaliation. She looks forward to working to redress her injuries and create a more equitable work environment at Berlin.

About Ms. Myers: Mrs. Myers worked for Berlin in the United States from 2008 through 2021 as a Senior Account Manager. She received several awards and accolades including “Salesperson of the Year” in 2015, 5-time Elite Top Performers Chairman’s Club, and 8-time Prospecting Hunt Club. She was responsible for securing several multimillion-dollar contracts for Berlin U.S. during her time there. In 2021, Berlin asked Mrs. Myers to join Berlin Italy as a Global Account Manager and was quickly promoted to Global Sales Director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, to run a new team and division. Mrs. Myers’ transfer to Berlin Italy was devised to be a long-term engagement, requiring a permanent move of her family from Florida to Europe. Ms. Myers worked for Berlin Italy from 2021 through February 23, 2023, as a Global Account Manager and Global Sales Director. Despite Ms. Myers’ success in her roles abroad, she faced consistent harassment and discrimination from Berlin Italy’s senior management team, subsequently reporting these issues to Berlin U.S.

Full text of this complaint, as filed with the CIRCUIT COURT OF COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS LAW DIVISION, is available at docket no: 2023-L-008338.

Ethan G. Zelizer is the managing member of HR LAW COUNSEL, a boutique civil rights and employment law firm in the Chicagoland area. In addition to civil rights and all areas of employment law, HR LAW COUNSEL specializes in trade secret and employee-related competition law. HR LAW COUNSEL clients include executives, businesses and various diversity, equity and inclusion focused not-for-profit organizations. www.hrlawcounsel.com.

NOTICE: All information contained in the statement comes from the Complaint which has been filed as a public record with the court. As dedicated civil rights attorneys, we strongly believe in the public value of telling our clients’ stories: violators can be held accountable, and other silent victims can feel empowered to stand up for their legal rights. Although we make every attempt to verify our clients’ claims, note that the defendant is expected to oppose our client’s position, and the court has not ruled one way or the other as of the date of this statement.