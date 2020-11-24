AI Company Brings Commercial Manufacturing Direct to Consumers

Oroox releases new cloud-based software for metal machine production that automates the entire process of machinery assembly using an AI platform.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online ordering and manufacturing is speeding up significantly, as individuals and businesses alike can now make-to-order complex machinery that requires metal assembly. Oroox has developed a new cloud-based software for the metal machine production industry that automates the entire process of machinery assembly from beginning to end, using single-batch production equipment with AI within their platform. This makes the production of small batches efficient and brings unit costs close to those of large series.

Oroox Design Systems Make Machinery Production Easy for B2B and B2C

Oroox's approach begins with the customer uploading their assembly to the website in STEP format. The assembly is automatically disassembled into its individual parts and calculated flat. The display is three-dimensional. In addition, all manufacturing operations such as welding, laser cutting, edging, punching, drilling, stamping, threading, third party elements and much more are recognized and automatically recorded. This is an absolute novelty and not available on the market until now.

The material and other parameters are then defined by the customer, the producing machines are automatically selected with an algorithm and the workpiece is calculated online and in real time according to the number of pieces. The feasibility of the production is checked live on the basis of the digitalized company knowledge and the machinery. If necessary, the customer is made aware of problem areas.

After the feasibility check and validation of all data, the customer can order the workpiece online. The data is prepared for the ERP system as well as for the machines and transferred directly to them. Various orders are pooled and produced according to workload and urgency. The customer can view the production and shipping status of his order online at any time. The system handles the pooling of the orders, thus working across orders and saving material. The controllable pricing is based on the urgency of the underlying production optimization and on capacity utilization. The growth potential opened up by this technology is not yet foreseeable - but will be enormous, depending on the transport intensity of the goods.

Faster, Easier Production at Lower Cost

Their OX-QuoteSM software offers sheet metal processors a new business model for the future. Calculating and ordering in the B2B area of individual constructions becomes standard - comparable to the conventional e-commerce market. The old-economy business of metal working will be lifted to a contemporary level. The service offered can be translated into all languages by the sheet metal processor. Oroox has created the software in a research and development project over 5 years. In addition to the existing solutions on the market, the objective was to calculate assemblies, standard parts and third-party elements. Operations such as welding, embossing and hole processing complete the calculation. A specially developed B2B commerce system completes the software.

Now that the product is ready for the sheet metal industry and already in use, Oroox is working on the next industry solutions that will put other manufacturing and trading companies in the same privileged position.

"The advantages are obvious: The customer gets 24/7 access to the sheet metal processor. Customers receive immediate pricing and check their design for production costs and feasibility. The image of the sheet metal worker is greatly enhanced by this new technology. The cost of the calculation is massively reduced due to personnel savings. The security in the calculation is maximized. The risk of miscalculation after exact implementation is greatly reduced," Markus Hannes Winter, CEO of Oroox AG.

Another important factor is the securing of company and production knowledge: "Now that technical knowledge is being digitized in the course of implementation, the company is no longer heavily dependent on individual key persons," says Winter.

More About Oroox

As an innovative software company, Oroox AG supports medium-sized and large companies in various industries to run their business profitably, to adapt continuously and to grow sustainably. Oroox plays a central role in the area of graphic and constructive business applications for manufacturers on the Internet. The company’s business model is based on software-as-a-service applications.

