M2Bio Sciences Pharmacology & Clinical Application of CBD

M2Bio CBD Webinar

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK: MRES), a vanguard entity at the forefront of nutraceutical biotechnology, specializing in alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin, and cutting-edge mental health therapeutic research driven by artificial intelligence (AI), is pleased to provide the following update:

In recent years, cannabidiol (CBD) has become a subject of scientific inquiry and medical interest, compelling healthcare professionals worldwide to delve into the intricacies of its chemical compounds and their profound effects on human physiology. However, many healthcare professionals remain under-informed about its potential use. Healthcare professionals should rather be at the forefront of knowledge and have the ability to guide patients on how to use CBD safely, if applicable. This webinar aimed to equip healthcare professionals with a holistic and better understanding of CBD's pharmacology and its clinical application.

The cannabis plant, from which CBD is derived, has historically been engrossed in controversy and misconception, understanding that its non-intoxicating cannabinoid takes on paramount importance. A foundational aspect is distinguishing CBD from its counterpart, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). While THC induces the characteristic euphoria associated with cannabis, CBD, in stark contrast, remains devoid of such psychoactive effects. This distinction sets the stage for exploring CBD's potential therapeutic applications with clarity and precision.

M2Bio Sciences invited Prof Vinesh Maharaj to take us through the chemical compounds pharmacology of CBD. Prof Maharaj is the director of the Biodiscovery Centre in the Department of Chemistry and is the Deputy Dean of Research and Post Graduate Education, of the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences at the University of Pretoria. He is a natural product chemist trained in discovering and developing new drug leads based on biodiversity samples. Prof Maharaj also heads up the M2Bio-Discovery Centre for AI-Driven Phytomedicine Research at the University of Pretoria, where research is being conducted on behalf of M2Bio Sciences.

At its core, CBD is a chemical compound with a unique and intriguing molecular structure. Its molecular formula and structural intricacies are discussed to fathom its properties fully. Additionally, Prof Maharaj covered the methods employed in isolating and extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, laying the foundation for creating various CBD products. These products come in different forms, including full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate variants, each having its own unique composition and potential applications.

With an understanding of CBD's chemical foundation, the realm of pharmacokinetics, the dynamic science that elucidates how substances, such as CBD, act in the human body is discussed. An examination of CBD's pharmacokinetics shows the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and elimination (ADME) that occurs once CBD is ingested or applied. In the pharmacological effects and the mode of action of CBD, its intricate interaction with the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), a complex network of receptors and endocannabinoids that plays a pivotal role in maintaining homeostasis within the body is discussed. CBD modulates the activity of CB1 and CB2 receptors, the cornerstone of its therapeutic potential. Furthermore, a review of CBD beyond the traditional realm of cannabinoid receptors, exploring non-cannabinoid receptor pathways through which CBD exerts its influence, broadening our understanding of its far-reaching impact on human health. Finally, quality assurance and accurate product labeling are important for patient safety, ensuring that individuals can confidently access and utilize CBD products that meet stringent quality standards.

The second speaker is Dr. Skye Scott, who is a general practitioner. Dr. Scott has a special interest in integrative medicine, collective well-being, and reversing chronic lifestyle diseases with behavior change. Skye co-founded Health with Heart, bringing high-quality and holistic occupational health and wellness to large corporations. She hosts a podcast that explores ideas around individual and collective well-being. Dr. Scott sees patients daily who often face problems with pain and anxiety and are subject to the side effects posed by conventional medicines. She thus has turned to plant-based medicines and employs a holistic approach to helping people achieve optimal health. Dr Scott covers the risks, benefits, and revelations of CBD, but highlights that there is a dearth of information to provide a defined protocol for general treatment in humans. The use of CBD for treating epilepsy is, at this point, the most studied field, and the FDA approved the use of Epidiolex in 2018. As Dr. Skye alluded to in her presentation, limited studies are available from which to draw information to guide healthcare professionals. In 2019, a Clinician’s Guide to Cannabidiol and Hemp Oils was published, offering a foundation of information for healthcare professionals. As research continues in this field, we have no doubt that the evidence base will grow in the coming years.

Ze-Ev Krein facilitated an insightful discussion at the end of the two talks, asking questions that provided deeper insight into various aspects of the subject of this webinar. Ze-Ev is the current Section Commander of the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau at the DPCI (Hawks); he coordinates drug matters for national and transnational activities. He has a chemistry, computer science and law background with a B Com (Information Systems), B Sc (Chemistry), Honours (Chemistry), Masters (Medicinal / Organic Chemistry), and an LLB. He has now also been accepted to undertake his PhD in the area of AI applications for natural product drug discovery under Prof Maharaj at the University of Pretoria. He also serves as the Chief Scientific Officer for M2Bio Sciences.

Nicola Royce, Managing Director of M2Biome and organizer of the webinar was thrilled with the outcome of this event. “Not only do we strive to provide the very best evidence-based products at M2Bio Sciences, but we also aim to educate and upskill healthcare professionals so that they are able to provide the best evidence-based care for their clients. This webinar is the first of many to come, and we really look forward to covering topics on phytomedicine, nutrition, and health.”

For those of you who were not able to attend the live webinar, a recording can be found here.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, Liviana™ brands as well as artificial intelligence-powered nutrition products and solutions under the M2Biome brand. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies to help patients suffering from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

