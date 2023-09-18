Medical Coating Market projected to reach US$ 26 billion by 2028
The prime factors propelling the medical coating market growth include technological advancements in healthcare, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and a growing aging population requiring medical devices and implants.
Medical coatings are specialized materials applied to medical devices and implants, such as catheters, stents, and prosthetic implants, to enhance their performance and biocompatibility. These coatings serve various purposes, including reducing friction, preventing infection, improving drug delivery, and promoting tissue integration. Medical coatings play a crucial role in improving the safety and effectiveness of medical devices, ultimately benefiting patients by reducing complications and enhancing the overall performance of healthcare equipment.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in September 2022 Freudenberg Medical introduced an automated coating process for hypotubes, benefiting production capacity, operator safety, and environmental sustainability. This addresses the demand for cardiovascular devices, enhancing efficiency and reducing waste. The Galway facility's innovation has been recognized, reflecting its commitment to advancement.
Based on coating type, the medical coating market is divided into antimicrobial coating, lubricant coating, hydrophilic surface coatings, drug-eluting coating, and others. The drug-eluting coating segment is experiencing major growth in the medical coating market due to its ability to release therapeutic agents gradually over time, providing sustained treatment at the site of medical devices and implants. This controlled drug delivery system is particularly valuable in preventing infections, reducing inflammation, and promoting healing, which is crucial in various medical applications, such as cardiovascular stents and orthopedic implants.
Based on material type, the medical coating market is divided into polymers, ceramics, metal, and others. The polymers segment is experiencing significant growth in the medical coating market due to its versatility, biocompatibility, and ability to be tailored for various medical device applications. Polymers offer a wide range of properties, including durability, flexibility, and the capacity to control drug release, making them ideal for coatings on medical devices such as catheters, surgical instruments, and drug-eluting stents.
Based on technology, the medical coating market is divided into spray coating, Pulsed Laser Deposition (PLD), inkjet printing, chemical vapor deposition, and spatter coating. The inkjet printing segment is experiencing prominent growth in the medical coating market due to its precision, scalability, and versatility in applying coatings to medical devices. Inkjet printing technology allows for controlled and uniform deposition of coatings, including drugs and biomaterials, on intricate surfaces.
Based on application, the medical coating market is divided into medical devices & instruments, medical implants, and others. The medical implants segment is experiencing significant growth in the medical coating market due to the increasing demand for advanced coatings that enhance the biocompatibility, durability, and performance of implantable medical devices. These coatings, such as hydroxyapatite and titanium nitride, promote better integration with the patient's body, reduce the risk of infection, and improve the overall lifespan and functionality of implants like orthopedic prosthetics and dental implants.
Geographically, the North American region is expected to dominate the medical coating market share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and robust research and development activities in the medical device industry. Additionally, the region's aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases drive the demand for innovative medical coatings that enhance device performance and patient outcomes. Regulatory support for medical device advancements further contributes to North America's dominance in this market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the medical coating market that have been covered are Endura Coatings, DSM, Hydromer, Precision Coating Company, Inc., Surmodics, Inc., Specialty Coating Systems, Inc., Biocoat Incorporated, Applied Medical Coatings, Miller-Stephenson, Inc., Materion Corporation, Freudenberg Medical, and Medicoat AG among other significant market players.
The market analytics report segments the medical coating market on the following basis:
• BY COATING TYPE
o Antimicrobial Coating
o Lubricant Coating
o Hydrophilic Surface Coatings
o Drug-Eluting Coating
o Others
• BY MATERIAL TYPE
o Polymers
o Ceramics
o Metal
• Silver
• Titanium
• Others
o Others
• BY TECHNOLOGY
o Spray Coating
o Pulsed Laser Deposition (PLD)
o Inkjet Printing
o Chemical Vapor Deposition
o Spatter Coating
• BY APPLICATION
o Medical Devices & Instruments
o Medical Implants
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• United Kingdom
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• United Arab Emirates
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Endura® Coatings
• DSM
• Hydromer
• Precision Coating Company, Inc.
• Surmodics, Inc.
• Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.
• Biocoat Incorporated
• Applied Medical Coatings
• Miller-Stephenson, Inc.
• Materion Corporation
• Fredudenberg Medical
• Medicoat AG
