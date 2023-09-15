Global Nicotine Gum Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.37% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Nicotine Gum Global Market Report 2023" provides all-encompassing market information. TBRC's forecast anticipates the nicotine gum market size reaching $1.93 billion by 2027, with a 5.37% CAGR.
The nicotine gum market's expansion results from increased smoking-related deaths. North America is poised to lead in nicotine gum market share. Key players: Walgreen Co., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, British American Tobacco plc, Philip Morris International Inc., ITC Limited, Perrigo Company plc.
Nicotine Gum Market Segments
• Types: 2 Mg, 4 Mg, 6 Mg Nicotine Gum
• Categories: Flavored, Unflavored
• Channels: Retail Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others
• Applications: Withdrawal Clinics, Medical Practice, Individual Smokers, Others
• Geography: The global nicotine gum market is categorized into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12095&type=smp
Nicotine gum contains a small nicotine dose absorbed through the mouth lining, reducing cravings and quitting-related symptoms, without needing a prescription.
Read More On The Nicotine Gum Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nicotine-gum-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Nicotine Gum Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Gummy Vitamins Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gummy-vitamins-global-market-report
Nicotine Addiction Treatment Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nicotine-addiction-treatment-global-market-report
Gum Confectionery Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gum-confectionery-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn