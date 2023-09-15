Global Nicotine Gum Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.37% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Nicotine Gum Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Nicotine Gum Global Market Report 2023" provides all-encompassing market information. TBRC's forecast anticipates the nicotine gum market size reaching $1.93 billion by 2027, with a 5.37% CAGR.

The nicotine gum market's expansion results from increased smoking-related deaths. North America is poised to lead in nicotine gum market share. Key players: Walgreen Co., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, British American Tobacco plc, Philip Morris International Inc., ITC Limited, Perrigo Company plc.

Nicotine Gum Market Segments

• Types: 2 Mg, 4 Mg, 6 Mg Nicotine Gum

• Categories: Flavored, Unflavored

• Channels: Retail Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others

• Applications: Withdrawal Clinics, Medical Practice, Individual Smokers, Others

• Geography: The global nicotine gum market is categorized into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Nicotine gum contains a small nicotine dose absorbed through the mouth lining, reducing cravings and quitting-related symptoms, without needing a prescription.

