Celeris Therapeutics Appoints James Field as Board Director, Bringing Expertise in TechBio Scaling, Robotics, and AI
LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celeris Therapeutics, the pioneer in AI-driven degrader discovery, is excited to announce the appointment of James Field as a Board Director. With a proven track record in scaling up TechBio companies and spearheading cutting-edge robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, James will provide invaluable expertise to revolutionize targeted protein degradation.
James Field, a visionary in the field of protein engineering, has been dedicated to realizing the potential of 'robot scientists' capable of autonomously uncovering new knowledge, technologies, and real-world products. As the founder of LabGenius, James is at the forefront of leveraging synthetic biology, robotic automation, and machine learning to discover uniquely powerful protein therapeutics.
With his extensive experience in scaling up TechBio companies and driving innovation through robotics and AI solutions, James will play a crucial role as a Board Director at Celeris Therapeutics. His track record of success in these areas has been recognized through prestigious accolades, including the award of BBSRC Innovator of the Year in 2017.
As part of the Board, James will contribute his visionary mindset and expertise to propel the discovery and development of targeted protein degradation therapies at Celeris Therapeutics.
"We are thrilled to welcome James Field to the Board of Directors at Celeris Therapeutics," said Christopher Trummer, CEO at Celeris Therapeutics. "His extensive experience in scaling up TechBio companies, as well as his expertise in robotics and AI, will significantly enhance our capabilities to revolutionize targeted protein degradation. We eagerly anticipate James' invaluable contributions as we continue pioneering AI-driven solutions for incurable diseases."
Celeris Therapeutics is dedicated to addressing the unmet needs of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries through its innovative CelerisTx One platform. With James Field as a Board Director, the company is poised to leverage his expertise to drive the development of life-changing therapies.
For more information about Celeris Therapeutics and its cutting-edge work, please visit www.celeristx.com
Jakob Hohenberger
For more information about Celeris Therapeutics and its cutting-edge work, please visit www.celeristx.com
