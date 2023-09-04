Dr. Chris Tame Joins Celeris Therapeutics as VP, Head of Drug Discovery
Celeris Therapeutics, the PIC™ Engineering Company, Commits to Advancing Drug Discovery with the Appointment of Dr. Chris Tame as VP, Drug DiscoveryLONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celeris Therapeutics, a pioneering therapeutics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Chris Tame as the Vice President, Head of Drug Discovery. Dr. Tame's recruitment underscores Celeris Therapeutics' ambitious vision to harness its cutting-edge in-house computational platform in the development of groundbreaking proximity-inducing compounds (PICsTM) for clinical applications.
Renowned for his expertise in drug discovery, Dr. Chris Tame brings a wealth of experience across all preclinical phases, coupled with a diverse skill set encompassing AI and targeted protein degradation. His previous roles as the Head of Early Discovery Chemistry and Target Evaluation at Benevolent AI, as well as the Protein Degradation Research Leader at GSK (in collaboration with Craig Crews’ group), solidify his credentials as a distinguished scientist in the field of drug discovery and development.
Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Dr. Tame stated, "I am excited to lead Celeris Therapeutics' oncology-focused drug development programs, leveraging the exceptional capabilities of the CelerisTx One™ platform and collaborating with a strong and talented team. I am genuinely thrilled about the immense progress that lies ahead."
Celeris Therapeutics' CEO and co-founder, Christopher Trummer, expressed his satisfaction with Dr. Tame joining the organization, remarking, "We have diligently searched for the ideal candidate for this pivotal position, and we are delighted to have Chris on board. His appointment signifies a critical milestone for us, and I am confident that our collaboration will generate significant value for our pharmaceutical partners and, more importantly, for patients in need."
The addition of Dr. Chris Tame to the Celeris Therapeutics team bolsters the company's dedication to advancing drug discovery. It underscores its commitment to revolutionizing the field of medicine through innovative computational approaches and the development of proximity-inducing compounds (PICsTM). With his extensive expertise and leadership, Dr. Tame is poised to drive Celeris Therapeutics' oncology drug development programs to new heights, making substantial contributions to the pharmaceutical industry and ultimately benefiting patients worldwide.
About Celeris Therapeutics
Celeris Therapeutics, a pioneering AI-driven drug development company, specializes in the creation of PIC™ degrader drugs targeting pathogenic proteins associated with Parkinson's disease and various types of cancers. At the core of Celeris Therapeutics' technical solution is their innovative platform, CelerisTx One™, which utilizes advanced computational methods to drive drug discovery and development.
Through strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Celeris Therapeutics co-develops drugs in areas characterized by significant unmet medical needs. Additionally, the company also undertakes the development of proprietary drug programs independently.
With headquarters in Menlo Park, CA, and a presence in Graz, Austria, Celeris Therapeutics operates on a global scale, leveraging its AI-first approach to advance the field of medicine and address critical challenges in the treatment of devastating diseases.
Jakob Hohenberger
Celeris Therapeutics
j.hohenberger@celeristx.com