Senate Resolution 161 Printer's Number 1094
PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1094
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
161
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUGHES,
LANGERHOLC, BOSCOLA, COLLETT, BROWN, ARGALL, LAUGHLIN,
HUTCHINSON, KANE, COSTA AND ROBINSON, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Celebrating the 76th anniversary of the United States Air Force
and the Air National Guard.
WHEREAS, The United States Air Force was originally created
on August 1, 1907, as the Aeronautical Division of the United
States Army Signal Corps; and
WHEREAS, The United States Air Force became the United States
Army Air Forces in 1941 and functionally acted as an independent
branch during World War II; and
WHEREAS, President Truman signed the National Security Act on
July 26, 1947, aboard his VC-54C presidential aircraft named
Sacred Cow; and
WHEREAS, The first Secretary of the Air Force, W. Stuart
Symington, was sworn in on September 18, 1947, marking the
official birth of the United States Air Force and Air National
Guard; and
WHEREAS, The United States Air Force was newly independent
and unprepared when the Korean War began and, despite this,
