Senate Resolution 161 Printer's Number 1094

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

161

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUGHES,

LANGERHOLC, BOSCOLA, COLLETT, BROWN, ARGALL, LAUGHLIN,

HUTCHINSON, KANE, COSTA AND ROBINSON, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Celebrating the 76th anniversary of the United States Air Force

and the Air National Guard.

WHEREAS, The United States Air Force was originally created

on August 1, 1907, as the Aeronautical Division of the United

States Army Signal Corps; and

WHEREAS, The United States Air Force became the United States

Army Air Forces in 1941 and functionally acted as an independent

branch during World War II; and

WHEREAS, President Truman signed the National Security Act on

July 26, 1947, aboard his VC-54C presidential aircraft named

Sacred Cow; and

WHEREAS, The first Secretary of the Air Force, W. Stuart

Symington, was sworn in on September 18, 1947, marking the

official birth of the United States Air Force and Air National

Guard; and

WHEREAS, The United States Air Force was newly independent

and unprepared when the Korean War began and, despite this,

