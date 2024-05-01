Senate Bill 1164 Printer's Number 1571

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1571

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1164

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, HAYWOOD, KANE, COMITTA,

KEARNEY AND FONTANA, MAY 1, 2024

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, MAY 1, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in management of the

condominium, providing for solar access; in management of

cooperatives, providing for solar access; and, in management

of planned community, providing for solar access.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 68 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding sections to read:

§ 3323. Solar access.

(a) General rule.--A unit owners' association shall be

prohibited from imposing any restriction that prohibits a person

who occupies a unit from solar access for drying clothes on a

clothesline or drying rack at the dwelling unit.

(b) Limitations.--Clotheslines or drying racks shall be

limited to backyard areas of a unit and out of view from the

front of the building and may not obstruct public access.

(c) Exception.--Notwithstanding subsection (a), a unit

owners' association may prohibit a clothesline or drying rack

