Senate Bill 1164 Printer's Number 1571
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1571
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1164
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, HAYWOOD, KANE, COMITTA,
KEARNEY AND FONTANA, MAY 1, 2024
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, MAY 1, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in management of the
condominium, providing for solar access; in management of
cooperatives, providing for solar access; and, in management
of planned community, providing for solar access.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 68 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding sections to read:
§ 3323. Solar access.
(a) General rule.--A unit owners' association shall be
prohibited from imposing any restriction that prohibits a person
who occupies a unit from solar access for drying clothes on a
clothesline or drying rack at the dwelling unit.
(b) Limitations.--Clotheslines or drying racks shall be
limited to backyard areas of a unit and out of view from the
front of the building and may not obstruct public access.
(c) Exception.--Notwithstanding subsection (a), a unit
owners' association may prohibit a clothesline or drying rack
