Việt Nam Digital Content Creativity Award

VIETNAM, September 14 - HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Digital Content Association (VDCA) has just launched the Việt Nam Digital Content Creation Award (VCA) 2023.

This is the first time in Việt Nam there has been an award for organisations and individuals operating in the field of digital content creation.

Applications for the award will be voted on through two rounds, which are preliminary and final rounds. The award is given to two groups with seven categories.

Applications are accepted starting from September 12 to November 30. Candidates submit applications online at website dcca.org.vn. The award ceremony is expected at the end of December in Hà Nội this year.

The award aimed to encourage the community to create digital content, create high-quality content products, and contribute to promoting the country’s digital content industry and film industry and cultural industry, said Nguyễn Minh Hồng, VDCA Chairman.

The VDCA reports that the explosive development of the internet and cross-border technology platforms has created favourable conditions for the field of digital content creation to grow rapidly in both quantity and quality of content.

Content creation has become a multi-trillion-dollar industry globally.

Figures show that there are at least 20,000 employees operating in the field of content creation, with a revenue of up to US$800 million in Việt Nam last year.

Notably, movies, animation, online music, online games, audiobooks, comics, photos, content design, online education are promising fields of the content industry.

Not only aiming to help enhance the brand of Vietnamese intellectual products and spread Vietnamese cultural values more widely, the VCA also encourages the digital content creation community to create high quality content products with profound cultural and educational value, bringing good value to domestic and international users.

From there, it contributes to promote the development of Việt Nam's digital content industry, film industry, and cultural industry. — VNS