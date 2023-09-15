International Centre for Trade Transparency Publishes Book: “Going Abroad”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- London, United Kingdom – September 14, 2023 – Today marks the official release of the much-anticipated book, "Going Abroad: Foreign Direct Investment for Businesses Looking to Expand Internationally." Authored by James S. York, the CEO of the International Centre for Trade Transparency, the book serves as an essential guide for businesses planning to engage in foreign direct investment (FDI). With a forward by Jan Larssen, CEO of Business Sweden, the book has been edited by Dr. Abdallah Nassereddine, Commercial Attache at the Embassy of Lebanon, and features valuable contributions by Ron Percival Nolasco of the International Trade Council.

"Going Abroad" provides a holistic and actionable approach to understanding the complexities of FDI. From assessing market readiness to understanding legal frameworks, the book covers a wide array of topics critical for businesses looking to expand internationally. "This book is designed to be a one-stop resource for companies—regardless of their size—that are considering the global stage," says James S. York. "Our aim is to provide practical advice backed by real-world examples, and I believe we've achieved that."

Notable for its breadth and depth, "Going Abroad" includes chapters on identifying acquisition targets, understanding cultural and social factors, and leveraging government incentives for FDI. It even features a directory of government trade and investment agencies to aid businesses in connecting with the appropriate organizations. "In today's globalized economy, knowledge about foreign direct investment is crucial. This book is a treasure trove of insights for any business eyeing international markets," said Dr. Nassereddine.

The book is divided into sections that cover a broad range of topics—from the basics of what FDI is and why it's important, to more complex discussions on assessing market readiness and legal frameworks. Each chapter provides valuable insights into different types of FDI, the benefits and risks involved, as well as practical steps for companies to take as they consider expanding their operations internationally. For instance, the chapter on "Finding the Right Partners" not only discusses how to identify acquisition targets but also delves into the criteria for selecting business partners, suppliers, and customers in foreign markets.

One of the standout features of the book is its emphasis on real-world application. Sections that discuss government incentives, cultural and social factors, and risk management strategies for financing FDI offer readers actionable advice backed by examples and case studies. The book even provides a directory of government trade and investment agencies, serving as a ready reference for businesses looking to connect with appropriate governmental bodies. The chapters on setting objectives, building networks, and evaluating the performance of FDI projects offer a holistic view, thereby aiding businesses in making informed decisions. Whether you're a seasoned executive considering international expansion or a small business owner exploring global opportunities, "Going Abroad" serves as a one-stop resource for navigating the complex world of foreign direct investment.

Interested organizations can obtain a free ebook copy at: https://tradecouncil.org/understanding-foreign-direct-investment/

Paperback copies can be ordered via Amazon at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CHL9B276

About the International Centre for Trade Transparency

The International Centre for Trade Transparency Limited (ICTTM) works to foster transparency and adherence to compliance within the realm of international trade. The organisation is deeply engaged in the creation and deployment of innovative AI-driven tools, designed to analyze, navigate and map global supply chains

The ICTTMs sophisticated technology is instrumental in pinpointing various risk factors within supply chains. These include potential areas of fraud, diversions in the supply chain, payment and supplier risks, sanctions liabilities, threats linked to environmental catastrophes, and violations of human rights. Furthermore, ICTTM's tools extend beyond risk management. They are crafted to map the complex landscape of supply chains, assist companies in discovering untapped markets, predict trends in market growth and stability, and ascertain the specific requirements needed for products to penetrate diverse markets around the world.

Through their unwavering commitment to technological advancement and innovation, ICTTM is not only responding to the current demands of global trade but actively shaping its future, ensuring a more transparent, secure, and efficient international trade ecosystem.

