Laramie Plains Lakes volunteer cleanup day

Laramie -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites you to join us for a volunteer cleanup day at the Laramie Plains Lakes on September 30, 2023. The cleanup effort will take place from 8am-noon, but volunteers are welcome to come and go as they wish.

Volunteers and crews will meet at the Game and Fish Laramie Regional Office (1212 S. Adams Street) at 8am before departing to the Laramie Plains Lakes. We will break up into teams to clean up the following lakes: Alsop, Hattie, Twin Buttes, Leazenby, Meeboer, Gelatt, and Sodergreen, as well as the Laramie River at the Monolith Ranch and Woods Landing Public Access Areas. If we have enough volunteers, additional Game and Fish managed public lands will be added to the list of locations.

Game and Fish will supply trash bags, and staff will dispose of collected trash at the end of the day. First aid kits and some hand tools will be available at each location.

Volunteers will need to sign up ahead of time on the Game and Fish volunteer portal. Volunteers will also need to provide their own transportation to the clean up sites. It is recommended that volunteers bring the following items to the clean up day: