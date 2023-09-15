11th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium Announces Louisiana CIO, IT, and Cyber Security Leaders of 2023
At the symposium, IT executives and their teams networked and learned about cutting-edge business, technology, and best management practices.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES , September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The cream of Louisiana’s IT community converged in New Orleans and presented its CIO, IT, and Cyber Security Leaders of the Year. All award finalists were recognized at the 11th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium on September 12th at the Higgins Hotel. This year's awards sponsor was Patrick Thompson, CIO of Albemarle Corporation, named to the CIO Hall of Fame by CIO Magazine.
Each year, the Louisiana IT Symposium prides itself on hosting technology leaders and their direct reports who have demonstrated strategic vision, leadership, personality, community involvement, and the capacity to contribute to an organization's business strategy. The event's goal is to deliver a rich and rewarding Symposium that incorporates topics of interest to the IT community. The Symposium serves as a conduit for IT professionals to build a more robust professional peer network and attain real-world knowledge on business-changing technology and management solutions.
This year’s award winners have demonstrated excellence in their field and significantly impacted their business strategy, digital transformation, and their community, both professionally and personally. They have also demonstrated a strategic vision, leadership, personality, and community involvement. The award winners (listed from left to right above) for each category are listed below:
Cyber Security Leader of the Year: Britani Pinckard, Senior Director Information Security, FMOL Health Systems
IT Leader of the Year Public Sector: Grant Black, Director of Technology, St. Tammany Parish Government
CIO of the Year: Kevin Plaisance, CIO, On Path Federal Credit Union
IT Leader of the Year Private Sector: Jason Bourg, Vice President of IT, Aptim
Congratulations! For more information about the Louisiana IT Symposium and to learn more about this year’s award winners, contact Mark Lewis at mlewis@markelewisllc.com or call (504) 905-4646.
Mark S. Lewis
Mark Lewis LLC
+1 504-905-4646
email us here