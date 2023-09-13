On Civilian Casualties in Sudan

PRESS STATEMENT

MATTHEW MILLER, DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

The United States is alarmed by the recent increase of indiscriminate air and artillery strikes in Sudan, including in Khartoum, South Darfur, and South Kordofan states, which have resulted in high numbers of civilian casualties. We are particularly concerned with the reported Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) September 10 air strike in southern Khartoum that killed at least 43 people, the August 23 shelling exchange between SAF and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that killed at least 27 people – most of them women and children – in Nyala and continued shelling in a number of areas, including with the use of barrel bombs.

Both parties have instigated unrelenting violence that has caused death and destruction across Sudan. As we have said before, both parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including obligations related to the protection of civilians. The SAF and RSF each affirmed those responsibilities in the May 11 Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan, and each has failed to live up to them in the months since. The United States continues to support accountability for perpetrators of atrocities in Sudan.

The warring parties must end this brutal conflict. The Sudanese people deserve freedom, peace, and justice.

