Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Manufacturing Might At Schneider Electric In El Paso

TEXAS, September 14 - September 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas’ booming tech manufacturing sector at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Schneider Electric El Paso Plant. The new facility is expected to bring over 350 new jobs and $20 million in capital investment to El Paso.

“We are proud that Texas is home to a booming tech manufacturing sector that continues to fuel Texas' economic global might,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is a hub of innovation, and Schneider Electric’s new facility in El Paso will help produce medium voltage switchgear serving the data center market segment. Schneider Electric is a key part of the Texas economic juggernaut, and I thank Judge Samaniego, Mayor Leeser, the Borderplex Alliance, and all the community leaders involved for their work to bring such a great company to this wonderful city. This facility is an investment in the future of El Paso and an important piece in building the Texas of tomorrow.”

The Governor was joined at the ribbon cutting ceremony by Schneider Electric North America CEO Annette Clayton, North America President Aamir Paul, and Global Supply Chain Senior Vice President Javed Ahmad; Representative Claudia Ordaz; El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego; El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser; Borderplex Alliance CEO John Barela; and other local leaders.

During the ceremony, Governor Abbott lauded Texas’ unmatched business climate and highlighted the state’s reputation as a hub of innovation for the future of technology. The Governor also presented a proclamation to CEO Clayton to commemorate the new facility.

In July, First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Secretary of State Jane Nelson, and Texas Economic Development and Tourism Executive Director Adriana Cruz toured Schneider Electric’s headquarters in Paris, France and met with the company’s executives while on an economic development mission to Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

