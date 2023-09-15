Nerds On Site Signs Letter of Intent with Nerds On Call

The two companies are doing their due diligence to bring the two enterprises together

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, September 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD), a cybersecurity and mobile IT solutions company servicing the small and medium enterprise (SME) marketplace in Canada and the U.S., is excited to announce they have signed a letter of intent with Nerds On Call, a leading technology support company located throughout California that caters towards residential Clients. This letter of intent is the start of our due diligence with Nerds On Call so that we can bring our two enterprises together. This merger, when finalized, will not only expand the geographical reach of both companies but enrich the scope of services offered to a wider range of Clients in both the U.S. and Canada.Charlie Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site, said, "Our intention with this letter of intent is to complete our due diligence with Nerds On Call so that we can work towards blending talent, experience, and opportunity. We're aiming to combine some remarkable Nerds together to offer an unparalleled tech offering and experience for our Clients while creating one big Nerd family."For the past few months, Nerds On Call has been providing a North American-based help desk for SOHO, SME, and residential Clients for Nerds On Site with great success. The signing of the letter of intent will further due diligence to ensure both companies not only fit well together but, when merged, will truly offer their Clients remarkable services. The objective of our due diligence is to ensure the depth of the offering, which will include; Nerds On Site growing the help desk offering and Nerds On Call growing its Business IT, Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity, Cloud Services, Managed Services, IT Consulting, and VOIP solutions for its 3,000 subscription and contract Client base. This expansion, when completed, will open up even more comprehensive technology solutions for businesses, big and small.Andrea Elderidge, CEO of Nerds On Call, said, "We are excited about this letter of intent. We feel strongly that both organizations have a homegrown feel, and that will not change through the merger. We believe the due diligence will show just how well both of our families will fit together.“About Nerds On Site Inc. (NERD):A leading provider of cyber security and IT services to SME and corporate Clients in North America. Established in 1995 and serving Clients across the USA and Canada for decades, Nerds On Site stands out as one of the most highly regarded and reputable IT service organizations of its kind. The NERDs team is a collegial network of cyber security and technology experts and strategic partners across North America. Their ability to liberate Clients with technology solutions that optimize organizations and exceed expectations is the stand-out results Nerds On Site regularly delivers, as Client testimonials reflect - https://reviews.nerdsonsite.com About Nerds On Call:Nerds On Call is a trusted technology support company with a strong presence in California for about twenty years. With a team of skilled technicians, Nerds On Call provides a range of IT solutions to primarily residential Clients ensuring their technological needs are met with expertise and care. For more information, https://callnerds.com/ Forward-Looking StatementsThe letter of intent is non-binding, and there is no guarantee that this transaction will happen.Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.