Mayor Bowser and the Council of the District of Columbia to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, September 11 at 11:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Council of the District of Columbia will host a remembrance ceremony in recognition of the lives lost and impacted by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will honor the bravery and memory of the first responders who served that day and since and will pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service. Ward 2 Councilmember and Chair of the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety Brooke Pinto and other councilmembers in attendance will present a resolution commemorating both the 22nd Anniversary of the September 11th attacks and the vital role first responders play in protecting the residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

A moment of silence will also be held in honor of the District residents, DC Public School teachers and students, and National Geographic Society members who perished in the attacks.



WHEN:

Monday, September 11 at 11:00 am



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto and Members of the Council of the District of Columbia

John A. Donnelly, Sr., Chief, DC Fire and EMS

David Hoagland, President, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 36

Aretha Lyles, President, AFGE Local 3721



WHERE:

DC Fire and EMS – Engine 16

1018 13th Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: McPherson Square Metro Station*

*Closest Bus Routes: D4*

*Closest Bikeshare Stations: 12th and L Street NW and 14th and L Street NW*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.



