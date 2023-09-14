Governor Katie Hobbs Statement on Record-Setting Job Numbers in Arizona

3,144,600 Arizonans Have Jobs, 56,700 Jobs Created in the Past Year, Median Household Income Jumps over $3,000

Phoenix, AZ - Today, the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity released a new report showing record numbers of jobs in the state. Additionally, the US Census Bureau released the 2022 American Community Survey 1-year estimates. In the data, Arizona saw a median household income increase of $3,316 since 2019 and the largest gain of any state, in 2022 inflation-adjusted dollars. Arizona jumped to first in income growth with this report, and was one of only five states that saw median income increases over this period.

Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement in response:

“More Arizonans than ever are now at work, and they’re making more money. With these record-setting numbers, it’s clear that Arizona’s economy is strong. I am laser-focused on building businesses, creating good-paying jobs for Arizonans, and continuing to grow our middle class. With new initiatives to expand apprenticeships and job training, create businesses and invest in critical infrastructure, I know our dynamic, diversified, and future-ready economy will continue to offer opportunities for every Arizonan to succeed. With these critical investments and further growth, our state will continue to be the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Governor Hobbs leaves tomorrow for Taiwan to further trade and investment in good-paying jobs for Arizona workers, a major contributor to recent increases in Arizona incomes, and looks to build on this continued success.

BREAKDOWN ON THE NEW JOBS NUMBERS:

3,144,600 Arizonans are now employed, setting a record high

Non-farm employment grew 1.6% from July to August

Arizona’s workforce grew by 8,321

In the past year, 56,700 jobs have been created in Arizona

Median household income jumped $3,316, the largest gain of any state since 2019

Arizona was one of only five states to see a significant decrease in poverty rate since 2019

###