Economist and Futurist Jason Schenker Addresses the Board of ESI Construction with Comprehensive Economic Insights
Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics and Chairman of The Futurist Institute, gave a recent presentation to the ESI Construction board and executives.
It's always inspiring to speak to forward-thinking organizations and their leadership teams about the future of their industry, the economy, financial markets, and technology.”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed economist and futurist Jason Schenker gave ESI Construction an illuminating 90-minute presentation at the end of August 2023.
— Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute®
Mr. Schenker's wide-ranging discussion touched on the global, U.S., Idaho, and Boise-specific economic landscapes, providing pivotal insights for the construction and real estate sectors.
Mr. Schenker's presentation titled "Navigating the Economic, Regional, and Technology Outlook in a Time of Uncertainty" delved into various critical subjects:
- The economic outlook, including jobs, growth, inflation, interest rates, housing, construction, and real estate trends.
- An in-depth analysis of regional statistics, covering vital areas such as demographic shifts, employment metrics, and other pertinent data unique to Idaho.
- Global themes centered around the implications of Cold War Two®, essential commodities influencing the construction sector, and global growth trends.
Jessca Hellwinkel, Organizational Change Manager of ESI Construction, reflected on Mr. Schenker's contribution, stating, "Jason served as the Keynote Speaker at our recent Board of Directors meeting, which focused on our 5-year Strategic Planning session. Jason's presentation was nothing short of exceptional, playing a pivotal role in priming our leadership team to embrace the realm of possibilities and equip themselves for the future."
Ms. Hellwinkel further added, "Jason's extensive knowledge left our teams astounded; he demonstrated a profound understanding of the subject matter. As the event organizer, collaborating with Jason was an absolute pleasure. He exhibited responsiveness, flexibility in accommodating our schedule, and a keen attentiveness as we briefed him on our objectives. I wholeheartedly endorse Jason for your upcoming event or Board meeting."
Adding to the enthusiasm, Jason Schenker shared, "It was an absolute honor to address the ESI Construction team. I'm always excited to help teams understand the ever-evolving economic landscape, and I was especially thrilled to share insights tailored to the dynamic Idaho market. Engaging with forward-thinking organizations like ESI Construction is what makes my work so fulfilling."
The content and takeaways from Mr. Schenker's talk drew on forecasts from Prestige Economics and original research of The Futurist Institute. For those in the construction and real estate sectors, this research is of tremendous value when navigating the future economic, financial market, sustainability, and technology changes of the years ahead.
About Jason Schenker:
Jason Schenker is the President of Prestige Economics and Chairman of The Futurist Institute. He is an internationally recognized financial market expert and has been ranked one of the most accurate economic forecasters in the world by Bloomberg. For more information, visit www.JasonSchenker.com.
About Prestige Economics:
Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. The firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. For more information, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com.
About The Futurist Institute:
The Futurist Institute helps professionals and organizations become future-proof by offering valuable research and training programs, including conferring the FLTA® - Certified Futurist and Long-Term Analyst - professional designation. These resources empower individuals to become forward-thinking leaders who realize upside opportunities from emerging technologies and future trends. For more information, visit www.TheFuturistInstitute.org.
