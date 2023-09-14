$20 Million Behring Global Educational Foundation Donation Supports John Muir Health’s Campaign to Conquer Cancer

The new Behring Pavilion will be home to the UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Center.

This extraordinary gift enables us to advance our vision of providing world-class cancer care in our community.” — Mike Thomas, President and CEO of John Muir Health

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John Muir Health is pleased to announce an extraordinary $20 million donation from the Behring Global Educational Foundation (BGEF) to the health system’s Campaign to Conquer Cancer to be used for the new Behring Pavilion in Walnut Creek, California.

The Behring Pavilion will be home to the UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Center and will be located on John Muir Health’s Walnut Creek Medical Center campus. The contribution by BGEF, the single largest in the history of John Muir Health, represents BGEF’s dedication to advancing health care and marks a significant milestone in the fight against cancer within East Bay and wider Bay Area communities.

The new 155,000-sq foot building, currently under construction and opening to patients in February 2024, will bring cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care coordination into one facility provided by top cancer specialists who are teaming up for patients as part of the UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Network. Patients will also have access to clinical trials and receive extensive support through nurse navigator and survivorship programs, genetic counseling, cancer nutrition, and more as part of a comprehensive cancer care program.

Kenneth E. Behring, the founder of BGEF, was a successful businessman, investor, and philanthropist. He developed the Blackhawk and Canyon Lakes communities in the San Ramon Valley and previously owned the Seattle Seahawks NFL football team. BGEF has a distinguished history of supporting health care, educational initiatives, and community development projects, both locally and globally, including the Wheelchair Foundation, also founded by Mr. Behring, which to date has distributed nearly 1.2 million wheelchairs to mobility-impaired individuals worldwide. This donation to John Muir Health underscores BGEF’s commitment to championing exceptional cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment, and clinical research.

"We are profoundly honored to collaborate with John Muir Health in funding the Behring Pavilion," explains Steve Beinke, BGEF President. "Our Foundation's mission has always been centered on creating a positive impact through education and health care, and this donation represents our commitment to supporting world-class medical care in the local community. Together, we will lead the charge against cancer by providing a comprehensive and healing environment for cancer patients and their families living in the East Bay."

“We’ve had family and friends who’ve received excellent care at John Muir Health for cancer and many other medical issues,” adds David Behring, Ken Behring’s son as well as President of the Wheelchair Foundation and a BGEF Board Member. “John Muir Health has been there for our community, and now it’s time to support this state-of-the-art facility and to invest in optimal outcomes for all regional cancer patients.”

Mike Thomas, President and CEO of John Muir Health, expresses his gratitude: "The Behring Pavilion will undoubtedly become a symbol of healing and hope in the face of adversity. This extraordinary gift enables us to advance our vision of providing world-class cancer care in our community. With BGEF’s support, patients will benefit from the expertise of top cancer specialists from John Muir Health and UCSF Health, as well as have access to the latest treatment advances close to home."

###

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,300 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Children's Health, Optum, and Carbon Health. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

About the John Muir Health Campaign to Conquer Cancer

The Campaign is building awareness and raising funds to support a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to providing comprehensive cancer care, advancing research, and delivering compassionate support services. Located in Walnut Creek, CA, the new Behring Pavilion embraces a patient-centered approach, integrating the latest advancements in treatment, technology, and specialized care.

About Behring Global Educational Foundation

Behring Global Educational Foundation, a worldwide nonprofit organization, is dedicated to improving the education, health, and well-being of individuals globally by providing comprehensive, needs-based solutions enabled by innovative and proven business models and technologies.