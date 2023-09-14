Teddy Attell Earns Dual Certification at YHSGR: YHSGR POWER BUYER and YHSGR Advantage "Sellers Solutions"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce that Teddy Attell, one of their real estate agents, has successfully completed the prestigious "YHSGR POWER BUYER" certification and the "YHSGR Advantage Sellers Solutions" certification. Teddy's achievement signifies a significant step in his career, enabling him to provide clients with an array of consumer-focused benefits in their real estate transactions.
Under the "YHSGR Advantage Marketplace," Teddy can offer clients a suite of innovative options designed to enhance their buying and selling experiences. These include:
• Concierge Service for Remodeling Before Sale: Offering clients the opportunity to remodel their homes before selling, ensuring their properties shine in the market.
• Cash Before Buy: Empowering clients to secure their next home with cash, eliminating contingencies while allowing them to use their preferred lender.
• Instant Sale: Facilitating quick home sales, providing clients with an efficient and hassle-free selling experience.
• Homeownership Accelerator: Assisting clients in their journey toward homeownership, with the option to rent until they qualify to buy.
• Power Buyer Program: Transforming clients into all-cash buyers without contingencies, allowing them to make strong offers in competitive markets.
• 1031 Exchange: Providing the flexibility of a 1031 exchange for clients looking to reinvest their proceeds from a sale.
One standout option among these offerings is the "Cash Buy Flex" program. This program allows clients to purchase their new homes with cash, backed by a Power Buyer offer, eliminating financing contingencies. Clients can still choose their preferred lender while enjoying the benefits of a cash offer.
Another unique option is the "Cash Buy Reserve" program, which offers clients an all-cash purchase option with no contingencies. This empowers clients to confidently secure their new homes.
Teddy Attell is especially enthusiastic about the "Cash Buy Before You Sell" program. With this program, it makes it easier for clients to buy their next home immediately after selling their current one, ensuring a seamless transition between properties. Additionally, the "Cash Rescue" program is designed to save deals at the last second with cash injections, ensuring transactions remain on track.
Teddy Attell expressed his enthusiasm about the certifications, saying, "These certifications empower me to offer my clients a range of benefits, from cash-backed offers to accelerated sales and buying solutions. I'm excited to leverage these tools to provide exceptional service."
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty continues to lead the industry by providing innovative real estate solutions to clients. Teddy Attell's recent certifications demonstrate the brokerage's commitment to delivering consumer-centric benefits and enhancing the overall real estate experience.
For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and the services they offer, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate brokerage dedicated to providing innovative solutions to buyers and sellers. Through its exclusive YHSGR Advantage platform, the brokerage offers a range of buying and selling options, designed to enhance the consumer experience in the competitive real estate market. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for customer satisfaction, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty sets the standard for exceptional real estate service.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Under the "YHSGR Advantage Marketplace," Teddy can offer clients a suite of innovative options designed to enhance their buying and selling experiences. These include:
• Concierge Service for Remodeling Before Sale: Offering clients the opportunity to remodel their homes before selling, ensuring their properties shine in the market.
• Cash Before Buy: Empowering clients to secure their next home with cash, eliminating contingencies while allowing them to use their preferred lender.
• Instant Sale: Facilitating quick home sales, providing clients with an efficient and hassle-free selling experience.
• Homeownership Accelerator: Assisting clients in their journey toward homeownership, with the option to rent until they qualify to buy.
• Power Buyer Program: Transforming clients into all-cash buyers without contingencies, allowing them to make strong offers in competitive markets.
• 1031 Exchange: Providing the flexibility of a 1031 exchange for clients looking to reinvest their proceeds from a sale.
One standout option among these offerings is the "Cash Buy Flex" program. This program allows clients to purchase their new homes with cash, backed by a Power Buyer offer, eliminating financing contingencies. Clients can still choose their preferred lender while enjoying the benefits of a cash offer.
Another unique option is the "Cash Buy Reserve" program, which offers clients an all-cash purchase option with no contingencies. This empowers clients to confidently secure their new homes.
Teddy Attell is especially enthusiastic about the "Cash Buy Before You Sell" program. With this program, it makes it easier for clients to buy their next home immediately after selling their current one, ensuring a seamless transition between properties. Additionally, the "Cash Rescue" program is designed to save deals at the last second with cash injections, ensuring transactions remain on track.
Teddy Attell expressed his enthusiasm about the certifications, saying, "These certifications empower me to offer my clients a range of benefits, from cash-backed offers to accelerated sales and buying solutions. I'm excited to leverage these tools to provide exceptional service."
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty continues to lead the industry by providing innovative real estate solutions to clients. Teddy Attell's recent certifications demonstrate the brokerage's commitment to delivering consumer-centric benefits and enhancing the overall real estate experience.
For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and the services they offer, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate brokerage dedicated to providing innovative solutions to buyers and sellers. Through its exclusive YHSGR Advantage platform, the brokerage offers a range of buying and selling options, designed to enhance the consumer experience in the competitive real estate market. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for customer satisfaction, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty sets the standard for exceptional real estate service.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
YHSGR Power Buyer Cash Buy Before Sell Explainer Video