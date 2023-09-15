Fall Vacationers Find More Than Just Foliage at Owl's Nest Resort

The White Mountains are Spectacular in Autumn

THORNTON, NH, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thornton, New Hampshire Fall vacationers looking for a resort with lots of amenities will find everything they’re looking for in Thornton, New Hampshire, the gateway to the White Mountains. Owl’s Nest Resort is quickly earning a reputation as of one of New England’s premiere resorts thanks to its ongoing expansion and numerous recreation offerings. And most of its popular summer activities remain open through the fall. They offer golf on both their award-winning, Nicklaus design course and Vineyard course in nearby Ashland. Each have spectacular mountain views which will be even more impressive with fall colors on full display. Racquet sports enthusiasts can take advantage of the resort’s 13 Pickleball courts, 8 red clay tennis courts and 4 platform tennis courts located at their SportsNest facility. They offer lessons, camps and clinics for all abilities as well as leagues, tournaments and mixers. For a unique fall foliage experience, the resort has teamed up with Abenaki Farm to offer horseback riding on 120 acres of property along the adjacent Pemigewasset River. The resort is also just minutes away from the scenic Kancamagus Highway and Franconia Notch Parkway for self guided foliage tours in the White Mountain National Forest.

Owl’s Nest’s signature restaurant is Panorama Six82, offering the freshest ingredients of the fall season for meat lovers, seafood fanatics or vegetarians alike. Rated #1 in the White Mountains by NH Lodging & Hospitality Association, the restaurant sits high atop a hill overlooking the White Mountains with some of the best panoramic views you’ll find anywhere in New England. Two other dining options will be opening this fall: Slice Pizzeria and Butch’s Brooklyn Deli & Grocery. Under construction and nearing completion is the 6,000 square foot BoatHouse which will house a second full-service restaurant called Hook. The bar at Hook and adjacent outdoor pool and jacuzzi opened in August and will remain open to the public this fall.

Owl’s Nest hosts concerts and events throughout the year and has become a popular destination for weddings. Their Pickleball Round Robins continue on weekends through the fall and the Ladies Fall Invitational golf tournament will take place on the Owl’s Nest course September 25th. On Sunday, October 1st the resort will host its second annual Beer Walk craft beverage tasting festival. The festival features tastings from local brewmasters, fall themed food and live music.

The resort has numerous lodging options available. Guests can choose from cozy and comfortable 1-bedroom Nano cottages, larger Deluxe Nano cottages with washer/dryers or Gambrel homes, large enough to accommodate the whole family. All lodging units include a fireplace, kitchen and deck with mountain views. Their brand new 33-room boutique hotel, Lafayette Lodge, is scheduled to open this fall, just in time for foliage season.

Those interested in making Owl’s Nest Resort their permanent home will be excited to hear that in early 2023 the resort announced its first new homes for sale in over a decade, Waterscapes at Owl’s Nest. In the first 8 months of availability, 16 homes have gone under agreement. They range from two and three bedroom townhouses priced starting in the 700’s to three and four bedroom single family homes priced starting in the 900’s. These new construction homes offer fairway, mountain and Lake Harold views. They have a beautiful new 3 bedroom South Lake model home open to preview now and are on the cusp of commencing hard hat tours of their North Lake single family residences this fall.

“Fall is a special time of year here in the White Mountains,” says Brad McCoil, General Manager. “We strive to offer our guests everything they want for an immersive vacation experience. We’ve created a self-contained resort, offering world class golf, tennis, Pickleball and other recreational activities for all ages paired with world class dining and accommodations. We let Mother Nature do the rest.”

Owl’s Nest Resort is open to the public and is currently booking groups, from weddings, corporate groups and anniversary parties to golf and racquet sports tournaments and other special events. Located in Thornton, New Hampshire, under 2 hours from Boston, with spectacular views of the White Mountains, Owl’s Nest offers modern rental homes, an award-winning restaurant, a 9.9-acre lake, two 18-hole golf courses, tennis courts, pickleball courts, platform tennis, and numerous activities on-site or nearby. New amenities coming to the resort in the near future include new rental homes and hotels, additional event space, several new restaurants, a new 9-hole par 3 golf course, pool & gym complex, and new homes for sale. Learn more by visiting www.owlsnestresort.com. Full ownership information can be found at www.waterscapesnh.com/ or by calling Jill Courville at 888-726-0546.