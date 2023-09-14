Nightly closures of Pali Highway off-ramp start September 20

Main, News Posted on Sep 14, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of upcoming nighttime closures of the Pali Highway off-ramp from the H-1 eastbound, as part of the Pali Highway Resurfacing Project, Phase II.

The nightly closures of the H-1 eastbound off-ramp onto Pali Highway, between S. School Street and S.Vineyard Boulevard, will be on the following schedule:

7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 through 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21

7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27

These closures are essential to complete the Pali Highway Resurfacing Project, Phase II. For a map of the project area and work schedule updates, please visit: https://palihighway.org/

For questions or concerns, please contact the nighttime roadwork hotline at (808) 348-5168. For an up-to-date list of road closures, please view the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. HDOT appreciates the public’s cooperation as we work to improve the safety of our roadways. All roadwork is weather-permitting.

