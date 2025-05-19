Submit Release
Complete closure of Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass Road on May 27 and May 30

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of the full closure of the Temporary Kapa‘a Bypass Road (Route 5600) between mile post 0 to 1.0 from Kūhiō Highway to Olohena Road. The one-way southbound road will be closed on Tuesday, May 27 and Friday, May 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic will be detoured to Lehua Street.

The closure is necessary for crews to install new striping and pavement markers on the newly paved road.

If weather conditions don’t allow for the work, it will be done the following week on Monday, June 2 and Friday, June 6.

