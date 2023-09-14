Jupiter Wellness Changes its Name to Safety Shot and Ticker to “SHOT” in Alignment with New Business Focus

Safety Shot is the first patented beverage on Earth that helps a person feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity

JUPITER, FL, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (Nasdaq: JUPW) (Nasdaq: SHOT) today announced that effective September 15, 2023, the Company has changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. and at the open of market has changed its ticker symbol and will be trading as “SHOT”.

The Company recently acquired Safety Shot which is going into production at facilities across the U.S. in preparation for its launch in the fourth quarter of 2023. Created by industry experts, patented, and validated by research, Safety Shot helps to break down alcohol faster while aiding in recovery and rehydration. Safety Shot is pushing the boundaries of innovation by creating an exciting new product category—rapid alcohol detoxification—in the fast-growing hangover remedies market, which was valued at $1.56 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2028.

“We are very excited about the opportunities ahead for our Company in the functional beverage industry,” stated Safety Shot’s CEO Brian John. “Our management team now includes accomplished serial entrepreneurs, a former senior executive from one of the world’s largest beverage companies, and an industry leading expert in flavoring science and product formulation. We’ve created a multi-channel strategy designed to dominate e-commerce, quickly win retail shelf space, and establish longstanding ties with key distribution and sales partners in a $1.5 billion industry growing at a double-digit annual rate.”

The Company invites members of the media to the unveiling of Safety Shot on September 15th at 4pm for the opportunity to taste samples and meet management for a Q&A. If you are a member of the media and would like to attend, please send your credentials to media@jupiterwellness.com.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. The Company plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.

