Old Trapper Announces Participation in 2023 NACS Trade Show

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Industry Attendees Invited to Stop by Booth C9443

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced their participation in the 2023 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show where they will be showcasing their product line of smoked beef snacks. Attendees of the NACS show held in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center from October 4-6 are invited to come by Booth C9443 to meet with company management.

At NACS, Old Trapper will be showcasing their full lineup of smoked snacks, and their commitment to providing customers with the highest quality beef snacks on the market in the company’s industry-defining signature clear packaging that provides a transparent view of the quantity and quality inside each bag. Old Trapper’s beef jerky is available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. Package formats include the quarter pound “Big Bag,” the 10-ounce bigger bag most commonly purchased as a single serve item, and the biggest of them all, a family size 18-ounce bag. Old Trapper’s smoked meat sticks are available in a 1.75-ounce single serving, and the hottest item on shelves this year, a 15-ounce shareable size. Both meat stick varieties come in Original, Jalapeno, and Teriyaki flavors. Rounding out the Old Trapper line up are the Jumbo 2-ounce Kippered Beef Steak in Old Fashioned, Peppered, and Teriyaki flavors, and the Beef ‘n Cheese duo featuring an original or jalapeno beef stick paired with a stick of satisfying American cheese.

“We look forward to showcasing the Old Trapper product line and networking with our industry partners at this year’s NACS show,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “Our portfolio of the best beef jerky and smoked beef sticks provides retailers and consumers with a range of sizes and flavors to meet any palate. In a time when our competitors are downsizing package size and quantity, we have maintained our commitment to provide the best quality and most quantity at a fair price and we can’t wait for our NACS visitors to stop by the booth and try them out!”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.