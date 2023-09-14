Deputy Attorney General David Faith Appointed District Judge

DES MOINES- Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced Deputy Attorney General David Faith’s appointment as a district judge in Judicial Election District 5A. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement in response:

“I am so proud of Deputy Attorney General David Faith for his appointment as a district judge in Judicial Election District 5A. David has not only demonstrated an unwavering dedication to public service both in the Iowa Army National Guard and the Iowa Attorney General’s office, but he is also a talented leader with vast legal experience and a commitment to justice. I have full confidence that he will serve the people of Iowa well in this new role.”

