For Immediate Release

September 14, 2023

28th ANNUAL NORTHEASTERN ATLATL CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT AT CHIMNEY POINT

ADDISON, Vt. – The Chimney Point State Historic Site in Addison, Vermont, is hosting the annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship on Saturday, September 23, 2023, with special workshops offered on Friday and Sunday. This is the 28th year of the event and always a highlight of Vermont’s September Archaeology Month.

On Friday, September 22, from 12:00 to 5:00, join us for an atlatl workshop with Thunderbird Atlatl. Attendees will make an atlatl, fletch three darts, and receive coaching advice and much more. The fee is $70 and includes all materials; pre-registration is required. Call 802-759-2412.

On Saturday, September 23, the Chimney Point field on the shore of Lake Champlain is where contestants of all ages will showcase their skills with the atlatl, an ancient spear-throwing tool found around the world before the bow and arrow. Contestants will test their prowess in accuracy and distance by throwing at a variety of targets. The competition starts with registration at 10:30 a.m., followed by the “International Standard Accuracy Competition,” the accuracy test with painted animal and other targets, and the distance event. The contest ends with a “Grand Champion” shootout. Categories include girl and boy youth (ages 16 and under), women, and men. Competitors who are pre-registered pay $12.00; $14.00 on the day. Please pre-register by leaving a message at 802-759-2412. The museum will be open at special times during the day.

On Sunday, September 24, from 10:00 to 4:00, sign up for “Barry’s Wood Decorative Bee Skep Making” workshop. These basket-like “hives” are for decorative purposes only. The fee is $60 and includes all materials. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Call 802-759-2412.

The Chimney Point State Historic Site presents the history of the region’s three earliest cultures: Native American, French Colonial, and early American. The site was used by Native Americans for thousands of years, was the location of the 1731 French Fort, and the Chimney Point History Museum is in the c.1785 tavern building.

The Chimney Point State Historic Site is located at 8149 VT Route 17W in Addison at the foot of the Lake Champlain Bridge. It is open 10:00 to 5:00, Wednesdays through Sundays. The last day of the season is Monday, October 9, Indigenous Peoples Day. Admission is $6.00 for adults and free under the age of 15.

For more information about the Vermont State-Owned Historic Sites visit www.historicsites.vermont.gov.

###