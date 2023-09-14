Balfour Capital Group Makes Significant Investment in Mabicon PTY SA for World-Class Investment Technology Strategies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group is thrilled to announce a substantial investment in Mabicon PTY SA, a financial services company licensed by South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), FSP Number 52698. This strategic partnership promises to leverage the global expertise of both companies to deliver a cutting-edge financial platform tailored specifically for high-net-worth Individuals.
About the Investment
This landmark investment will enable Mabicon PTY SA to operate under the mentorship of Steve Alain Lawrence and his global team at Balfour Capital Group. "Our vision is to combine the nimble agility of Mabicon with Balfour’s robust global reach. This will propel us to the forefront of financial innovation, particularly in the high-net-worth space," says Steve Alain Lawrence.
Technology and Offerings
The partnership aims to introduce a world-class technology platform that will offer a wide range of financial products and services across every major asset class. This includes shares from markets in the U.S., China, London, Europe, and Japan, as well as commodities, currencies, and corporate bonds.
"Our combined research staff will only serve to enhance our team of global investment advisors, aiming to deliver a seamless hedge fund product and various income strategies," adds Lawrence.
User-Friendly Access
In a move to ensure 24/7 connectivity and real-time transparency, Balfour Capital Group and its global subsidiaries will launch a mobile app. Clients can simply download the app to their smartphones to instantly access their investment portfolios and see real-time results.
About Balfour Capital Group
Balfour Capital Group is a trusted boutique investment management firm that specializes in providing comprehensive wealth management services.
With a focus on successful entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and institutions, its mission is to protect, preserve and grow the wealth of its clients while seeking a reasonable rate of return.
As an independent company, its utmost priority is diligently and rigorously managing client's assets.
About Mabicon PTY SA
Mabicon PTY SA is a licensed financial services firm operating under South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
Focused on delivering efficient and trusted financial solutions, Mabicon is a name synonymous with integrity and reliability in the financial sector.
Melissa Clarke
About the Investment
This landmark investment will enable Mabicon PTY SA to operate under the mentorship of Steve Alain Lawrence and his global team at Balfour Capital Group. "Our vision is to combine the nimble agility of Mabicon with Balfour’s robust global reach. This will propel us to the forefront of financial innovation, particularly in the high-net-worth space," says Steve Alain Lawrence.
Technology and Offerings
The partnership aims to introduce a world-class technology platform that will offer a wide range of financial products and services across every major asset class. This includes shares from markets in the U.S., China, London, Europe, and Japan, as well as commodities, currencies, and corporate bonds.
"Our combined research staff will only serve to enhance our team of global investment advisors, aiming to deliver a seamless hedge fund product and various income strategies," adds Lawrence.
User-Friendly Access
In a move to ensure 24/7 connectivity and real-time transparency, Balfour Capital Group and its global subsidiaries will launch a mobile app. Clients can simply download the app to their smartphones to instantly access their investment portfolios and see real-time results.
About Balfour Capital Group
Balfour Capital Group is a trusted boutique investment management firm that specializes in providing comprehensive wealth management services.
With a focus on successful entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and institutions, its mission is to protect, preserve and grow the wealth of its clients while seeking a reasonable rate of return.
As an independent company, its utmost priority is diligently and rigorously managing client's assets.
About Mabicon PTY SA
Mabicon PTY SA is a licensed financial services firm operating under South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
Focused on delivering efficient and trusted financial solutions, Mabicon is a name synonymous with integrity and reliability in the financial sector.
Melissa Clarke
Balfour Capital Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn