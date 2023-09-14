MS. VETERAN AMERICA SET TO CROWN NEXT TITLE HOLDER
The 2023 Competition is October 8th at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL
This event provides a platform for our women veterans to share their experiences and inspire others while supporting a cause that is close to our hearts - ending homelessness among women veterans.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Ms. Veteran America competition is set to take place on October 8th, 2023, at the prestigious Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. This annual event celebrates the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of our nation's incredible women veterans, while raising awareness and funds for homeless women veterans and their children.
— Maj. Jas Boothe, Founder, Final Salute, Inc. and Ms. Veteran America
As the premier competition of its kind, Ms. Veteran America brings together remarkable women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The competition not only showcases the diverse talents and stories of these veterans, but also highlights the challenges they have overcome during and after their service.
"This event provides a platform for our courageous women veterans to share their experiences and inspire others while supporting a cause that is close to our hearts - ending homelessness among women veterans," said Maj. Jas Boothe, Founder, Ms. Veteran America and Final Salute Inc.
The competition is generously supported by the American Legion Dunedin Memorial Post 275 family of organizations, as the Presenting Partner, which recognizes the importance of advocating for women veterans, especially as they enter the workforce after deployment. Kelli Becraft Coppla, Past President, with the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Florida, states, “I am so proud to be a member of the Dunedin Memorial American Legion family in Florida. And, as a family we have chosen to support Final Salute, Inc. and Ms. Veteran America because we have seen the power of these wonderful organizations and we believe in the difference they are making every day.”
The 2023 competition promises an unforgettable evening filled with glamour, empowerment, and heartfelt stories.
Contestants from across the nation and each branch of the military compete in various categories, including talent, evening gown, and interview, as they vie for the coveted title of Ms. Veteran America 2023.
Viral Social Media Sensation, Nick Kosir, Meteorologist for Fox Weather Channel, better known as the “Dancing Weatherman,” will emcee the competition for the second time. “Being the emcee for this event is a true honor, but truly it’s a pleasure meeting the finalists and learning more about them, their stories, service and sacrifice,” stated Kosir.
In addition to showcasing the incredible achievements of women veterans, the event aims to raise awareness about the challenges they face upon returning to civilian life. The proceeds from the competition will directly benefit Final Salute Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing safe and suitable housing for homeless women veterans and their children.
"The Ms. Veteran America Competition serves as a powerful platform to shed light on the critical issue of homelessness among our nation's brave women veterans," added Boothe. "By supporting this event, attendees and sponsors are actively contributing to the mission of ending homelessness among women veterans and ensuring they receive the support they rightfully deserve."
Maj. Jas Boothe (CNN Hero and Oprah Winfrey Standing Ovation Recipient) is the founder of Ms. Veteran America and Final Salute, Inc. She was prompted to start Final Salute, Inc. and bring attention to the fastest growing segment of the homeless population in America, women veterans, when she was made aware that no other resources existed for them and their children. Jas was homeless during 2005-2006, due to Hurricane Katrina and her battle with head, throat and neck cancer. No resources existed to help her during that challenging time. Boothe set out to make changes.
Ms. Veteran America serves as a role model, teaching and empowering young women to support, inspire and lift-up one another. Proceeds from the Ms. Veteran America competition supports the national nonprofit, Final Salute, Inc. (www.finalsaluteinc.org), which provides housing, job support, and educational opportunities to women veterans in need.
To date, Final Salute, Inc. has supported over 8,000 women veterans and their children in over 30 states and territories, provided over 17,000 days of housing and raised over $3 million in support of their mission.
Mark your calendars for October 8th, 2023, and join us at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL, for an evening that celebrates the remarkable achievements and resilience of our women veterans. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who have selflessly served our country.
For more information about the 2023 Ms. Veteran America competition, please visit www.msveteranamerica.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available, allowing companies and organizations to align themselves with a movement that is making an everlasting impact.
###
Previous Ms. Veteran America Title Holders
2012 – Denyse Gordon-Watts
2013 – Allaina N. Rapps
2014 – Kimberly Youngling
2015 – Kerri Jeter
2016 – Molly Mae Potter
2017 – Lindsay Gutierrez
2018 – Desiree Pabon
2019 – Naviere Walkewicz
2020 – Mary Ann Hotaling
2021 – Elise Dent
2022 – Liliana Byrd
About Ms. Veteran America
The Ms. Veteran American competition highlights more than the strength, courage and sacrifice of our nation’s military women – it also reminds us that these women are mothers, daughters, sisters and wives. Ms. Veteran America is also a role model, teaching and empowering young women and girls to support, inspire and uplift one another. www.msveteranamerica.org.
About Final Salute, Inc.
The mission of Final Salute, Inc is to provide homeless women veterans and their children with safe and suitable housing. Women veterans are currently the fastest growing homeless population in America, with an estimated 55,000 in their ranks. Heroes should not be homeless.
www.finalsaluteinc.org.
Emcee
Nick Kosir is an American Meteorologist. He worked for WJZY Fox 46 in Charlotte, NC. He is known for his dancing videos online, hitting 5 million followers on TikTok as of September 2022. Kosir signed on to join the Fox Weather Channel, which launched on October 25, 2021. He is an alumnus of the University of Akron and Mississippi State University. He lives in New York with his wife and son.
About American Legion Dunedin Memorial Post 275
The Dunedin Memorial Post No. 275 was started on September 18, 1958. The first meeting was held at the Lee B. Skinner Youth Center in Dunedin.
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn