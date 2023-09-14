Bluemethane turns pollution into power
How Imagine H2O’s latest startup is changing our climate for the better
Imagine H2O is a catalyst for learning opportunities and building relationships along the value chain”LONDON, ENGLAND, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluemethane’s innovative technology pulls greenhouse gases out of our water supply and in turn, generates it into energy used to power homes, automobiles and more. They’ll be at WEFTEC 2023 this year to share more on how they plan on reshaping the landscape of the water and energy industries.
— Louise Parlons Bentata, CEO & co-founder of Bluemethane
Removing methane from water and generating that methane into energy helps prevent the spread of harmful greenhouse gases throughout the planet and in turn uses them for good. The world is in desperate need of a new energy source and thanks to Bluemethane, we found one. Bluemethane is an anomaly amongst the water industry as they sit at the nexus of water treatments: decarbonization and energy generation.
Recently, the Bluemethane team participated in Imagine H2O’s accelerator program where they gained access to exclusive networking opportunities and educational programming in the water industry. Imagine H2O provided open feedback and communication with the team while still maintaining a strong support system for them.
“Imagine H2O is a catalyst for learning opportunities and building relationships along the value chain,” Louise Parlons Bentata, CEO & co-founder of Bluemethane said. “When I have a question or want to learn about something, they automatically connect me with the person who can help me with it.”
Today, the Bluemethane team is looking for development partners who have strong links in the water treatment value chain and strong understandings of or willingness to create value from their process emissions. They’re searching for the expertise to help fulfill their mission. To learn more about Bluemethane, you can catch them at WEFTEC in Chicago, October 2 through 4, 2023.
About Imagine H2O
Imagine H2O is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to entrepreneurs building transformative solutions around the future of water. Their innovation programs provide startups with the resources, insight and visibility needed to launch and scale the next generation of water solutions. To date, Imagine H2O has supported 196 companies from 20 countries, helping them to raise over $850 million. By partnering with industry and policy experts, as well as a global network of customers and investors, Imagine H2O has become the world’s most proven path to market for emerging water technology businesses.
About Bluemethane
Founded by Louise Parlons Bentata and Néstor Rueda-Vallejo, Bluemethane strives to remove harmful greenhouse gases from our water supply and in turn use them for good. Working alongside a team of innovators in London, UK their mission is to remove one billion tons of methane from the atmosphere and turn that into energy. Bluemethane is at the cutting edge of technology where success is reversing climate change. The Bluemethane team is ever growing, and you can learn more about them at https://www.bluemethane.com/about/.
